Flying Dinosaurs, Oh My! VELOCIBLASTER Releases Free VR Open Alpha

PRESS RELEASE – July 14, 2025 – VELOCIBLASTER is a dinosaur-themed multiplayer VR sci-fi shooter developed by Space Age Interactive with flying velociraptors. A public open alpha has just been released, allowing anyone with a Quest or PCVR headset to play an early version of the game, which includes a Deathmatch game mode.

“VELOCIBLASTER is a competitive multiplayer VR shooter where you blast away your enemies as a sentient velociraptor wielding high-tech blaster cannons,” said Matt Foreman, solo developer from Space Age Interactive.

“Who doesn’t want to be a flying high-tech raptor? In this alternate reality, millions of years ago the catastrophic asteroid missed Earth, allowing velociraptors to evolve and develop advanced technology. Now, they’ve taken to the skies to battle it out in high-stakes aerial combat! The game currently features a Deathmatch game loop with up to 16 players per server.”

Quick Facts

VELOCIBLASTER has just released a free VR open alpha, accessible via the game’s official Discord server.

Rocket thruster flight mechanics enable vertical combat and action-packed 360° midair dogfights.

High-quality proximity voice chat with environment voice effects.

The game was featured by Meta at GDC 2025 during a talk by Chris Pruett, Director of Games.

An early access launch is also planned for Q4 2025.

Moving forward, the plan is to build the game alongside its community. Space Age Interactive invites everyone to play the alpha and share feedback in the game’s Discord server.

About Space Age Interactive

Space Age Interactive is an independent VR game studio focused on making sleek, high-tech, social VR games that are fun to play. The studio was founded by Matt Foreman, a professional game developer and MBA with a background in immersive tech and multiplayer networking. RJ White supports the studio as an advisor. VELOCIBLASTER is the studio’s debut title.