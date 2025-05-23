PRESS RELEASE – FIRE The First Dreamer Demo Out Now on PC

May 23, 2025 – Indie game development studio SIC Games has announced that the demo of FIRE The First Dreamer, a story-driven survival game, is available now on PC. The final game will be announced soon.



FIRE The First Dreamer is a captivating open-world adventure set in the Preseli mountains of Wales, where players uncover ancient secrets by decoding a forgotten language, summoning totemic animal powers, and journeying through a mystical landscape inspired by true events that blend myth, nature, and survival into a deeply immersive experience.

Set in the mythic aftermath of creation, the story tells how humanity, fragile and struggling in a wild world, was gifted strength and guidance through a divine covenant made by the Gods and nature’s spirits, forging a sacred totemic bond that rooted human survival in gratitude, reverence, and harmony with the natural world.



To guide human reason and prevent imbalance, the Gods granted rituals – ceremonies that aligned the mind with the rhythms of the earth. During this golden age, dragons soared above and mythical beings walked freely among mortals, guarding the ancient wisdom needed to lead a life of purpose and balance.



As centuries passed, however, humanity strayed. The rituals were forgotten, and with them, the harmony that once existed. Greed and discord spread, and the creatures of legend faded into myth. Nature, in response, unleashed its fury – storms, floods, and Fire – to restore balance, ushering in a new and uncertain era.



Now, in this time of renewal, echoes of the old world stir once more. You, a dreamer called by forgotten truths, are drawn to the Preseli mountains, where divine presence still lingers. Guided by Fire – the symbol of awakening – you must seek out the slumbering Dragon and reclaim the lost wisdom that once united humankind with nature.



Features



Immersive Exploration: Venture into a vast open world spanning over 40 square miles, set within the mystical Preseli mountains of Wales.

Epic Journey: Discover a landscape filled with the whispers of our ancestors.

Ancient Mysteries: Uncover enigmatic messages in an ancient language, revealing secrets to aid your journey.

Totemic Magic: Harness the primal power of totem animals to aid in survival, hunting, foraging, and unraveling the mysteries of the land.

Mythical Beings and Legends: Encounter mythical creatures holding the keys to unlocking the secrets of living a balanced life.

Dynamic Storytelling: Experience a captivating narrative inspired by a true story.

Sacred Practices: Engage in sacred practices designed to tether the mind and maintain harmony with nature, drawing upon ancient wisdom to guide your path.

Environmental Interaction: Interact with a living, breathing world, where every action influences the balance between you and the natural world.

Dream-Based Guidance: Let the Fire guide your dreams, leading you to uncover hidden truths and awaken the dormant Dragon, whose wisdom holds the key to restoring harmony.

Visual Splendor: Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and atmospheric landscapes, bringing the ancient world to life with unparalleled beauty and depth.

Meaningful Choices: Navigate moral dilemmas and ethical quandaries as you strive to find your way through the world.