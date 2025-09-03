Fans Are Giving The Crew a Second Life

The Crew Unlimited is a fan-made revival that launches Sept. 15, 2025 with an offline mode.

Mods and online functionality are planned.

Tied to Stop Killing Games and debates on digital ownership.

MMO Racing

The Crew was an online multiplayer driving game released in 2014 by Ubisoft, and developed by Ivory Tower. However, the game was delisted in December 2023 and, despite featuring a single player mode, had its servers shut down in April 2024 thereby rendering it unplayable.

Now, fans of the game have announced The Crew Unlimited (TCU). This is a version of the game that will run on a server emulator, and it’s being given away for free from September 15, 2025. Whammy4, the project lead, announced this on the TCU Discord recently, along with news that the 1.0 release is for the offline mode only – online will come later.

“We were trying everything we could, anything to preserve the game,” he said on the official TCU site. “We eventually came to the conclusion that writing a server emulator for The Crew was the best and only solution. This would allow us to effectively implement both an Offline Mode and an Online Mode back into the game, Offline Mode simply being a local server running on your computer while playing the game.”

“Your local server, your local savegames, your game. No one will ever be able to take this away from you now.”

Whammy4 has also been showing off clips from TCU on his YouTube channel, as shown below.

Buckle up, Petrolheads

The Crew tried something different to a lot of other car games at the time, but it’s known for something else related to the video game industry: kickstarting the Stop Killing Games initiative. When Ubisoft sunset the game and even removed it from players’ libraries, this led to a lawsuit launched by two gamers in California. Their assertion was that Ubisoft falsely represented the availability of the game, by not making it clear physical copies were just keys, not the actual product, for example.

Although the lawsuit is still ongoing, it did draw attention to the idea of games being sold as a license rather than a product. This is par for the course in this industry, but it has led to Stop Killing Games trying to implement new laws that will ensure game developers and publishers incorporate end of life support for games, so that no one is left with something they can never play again.

And that’s where TCU comes in. The mod team behind it have been hard at work for over a year on its server emulator, but whammy4 has said on Discord that more is in store: “Our plans don’t just stop at ‘restoring the game back to how it was’. Modding capabilities have been developing RAPIDLY lately…”

A Few Caveats

There are a few wrinkles to playing TCU, though, and they’re mostly thanks to the aforementioned delisting. Even if a gamer bought a copy of The Crew on a digital storefront, it’s extremely unlikely it’s still listed in the library. If it is, it won’t be available for download. Physical copies also aren’t immune to Ubisoft’s previous actions, as the publisher revoked licenses – in other words, if a player tries to reinstall from disc, it may not run at all.

As such, whammy4 has posted a few FAQs in the TCU Discord, including a note that “as long as you manage to run the game files, we have absolutely no way to tell a legit copy from a non-legit one, so we just have to let you in.” He does, however, state that sharing info on illegal copies is forbidden in the TCU Discord.

Existing game saves won’t port over to TCU, either, unless a player used the TCU save dumper tool from March 2024. If a player did do this, then the offline mode will allow the use of those saves.

The Crew was also notable for having a game world equal to approximately 1,900 square miles in size.

Changes to The Crew have also been covered in the FAQ: “Before you get scared: no, we would NEVER change the core experience of the game. Changes will be technical improvements and careful rebalancing only. As for content additions, we have certain plans and wishes but can’t say anything for sure yet, as this game is looking to be a complete pain in the ass to mod, but our philosophy is to have more instead of having something different.”