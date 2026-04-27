150+ Game Devs Push Fake OS Steam Tag With Interfacex26

InterfaceX26 runs April 27–May 4 with a Steam sale and livestream showcase featuring 150+ developers and publishers

with a Steam sale and livestream showcase featuring 150+ developers and publishers The campaign aims to establish “Fake OS” as an official Steam tag for games built around simulated interfaces and operating systems

for games built around simulated interfaces and operating systems A May 2 live showcase will feature 32 games, alongside a player-driven tagging push on Steam

More than 150 developers and publishers are participating in InterfaceX26, a coordinated Steam event combining a week-long sale and livestream showcase. The initiative runs from April 27 to May 4 and brings together both major indie publishers and individual creators with a shared goal: to formalize the emerging ‘Fake OS’ genre as an official Steam tag.

This label refers to games where players interact with simulated digital environments (often operating systems, desktops, phones, or corrupted interfaces) to uncover narrative threads. This includes titles like Her Story, Pony Island and The Roottrees are Dead, alongside newer experiments such as KinitoPET and The Operator. Despite the genre’s recognisable structure, it’s never had a unified classification on Steam.

Organizer Alexander Zacherl said, “Even as someone designing a Fake OS game for more than a year, it took me months to put together this list of games, with lots of support from the community. We still find new ones every week! We should really make it easier for the developers following after us. Let’s get this Steam tag off the ground together.”

Dwarf Tag Success

Rather than waiting for Valve to define the category, InterfaceX26 is built around a bottom-up approach. Developers are encouraging players to actively tag eligible games with ‘Fake OS,’ using a custom web tool designed to streamline the process. The effort follows similar community-driven campaigns in the past, including the successful push for the ‘Dwarf’ tag which demonstrated how player behaviour can shape Steam’s tagging system.

The Dwarf Steam tag started as a developer-led push from creators behind Dwarf Fortress and Deep Rock Galactic, who argued that games featuring dwarves were too scattered across unrelated categories. In early 2024, they encouraged players to mass-apply the tag on Steam to prove there was real demand for it, even without official support from Valve. The campaign quickly gained traction, and Valve eventually responded by officially adding ‘Dwarf’ as a Steam tag.

Showcase Lineup

On May 2, InterfaceX26 will host a live showcase featuring 32 new and updated games, including titles such as Database Detective: Minor Crimes Division, Desktop Explorer, DOLOS: Your Best Future, SYNTAXIA, Forbidden Solitaire, Void Future: Hacking Protocol, and ZeroPrompt. The event will be hosted by GameSpot’s Kurt Indovina and Lucy James, with guest appearances from creators like Jesse Cox, Dodger, and Nookrium.

Interfacex26 also functions as, unsurprisingly, a large-scale Steam sale, with nearly 100 participating games discounted throughout the week. Publishers involved include Devolver Digital (Pony Island, Inscryption), tinyBuild (Hello Neighbor series), Fellow Traveller (Citizen Sleeper), and No More Robots (Hypnospace Outlaw), alongside many independent studios contributing experimental narrative titles.

The overall goal is to increase visibility for a design space that often sits between genres while giving players a shared label to discover them more easily. If enough players participate, the campaign could turn a loosely-defined style of game into a clearly recognised and searchable genre across the platform.