Skip to content
Home » Experienced Game Devs Reveal Debut Horror Game, Displacement

Experienced Game Devs Reveal Debut Horror Game, Displacement

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: April 24, 2025
Experienced Game Devs Reveal Debut Horror Game, Displacement

Obelisk Studio is responsible for creating assets for a number of well-known games, including Fallout 76, DOTA 2, Sons of The Forest and Call of Duty. Now, the studio’s revealed its debut first-person horror game, Displacement, and where it stands in terms of development. 

Displacement takes place in a polar research base, where everyone has been taken over by an unknown madness. As a psychiatrist, the player starts off unaffected but can slowly give into insanity, which starts to affect the gameplay itself.

“Your goal is simple: survive in a hostile and rapidly deteriorating environment. The player must resort to the most radical means of survival – including some good old-fashioned ultraviolence. But the constant stress of isolation and the claustrophobic atmosphere will slowly erode your character’s sanity,” Obelisk said in a press release.

The Cold is Your Enemy

The other people in the base have formed cults, of which there are three, each with its own tactics and enemy types. But, the temperature and weather are also against the player. There’s a focus on maintaining body heat, too, which can be affected by the game’s cold mechanic: open a door to the outside, and the freezing weather will rapidly fill the interior, turning surfaces to ice. 

Players can fight the encroaching cold with heat, as well as use the cold to their advantage by getting locks to freeze and break, for example. 

“Survive not only the cults that hunt you, but the merciless cold that seeps into your bones. Warmth is life. Fire is hope. Every spark counts.”

There are shades of The Thing in Displacement, as well as Condemned and its sequel.

As well as dealing with fluctuating temperatures, players can use the environment against their enemies. Almost everything can become a weapon, from flipping tables to breaking bottles, alongside an arsenal of 20 melee weapons such as sledgehammers and axes.

Indie Games And Major Clients

Displacement is Obelisk’s first game as a studio, after working for years to produce assets for well-known clients and titles. This includes other media, most notably characters for Love, Death And Robots’ Bad Travelling episode from season three.

Displacement got a financial helping hand at the start from The Games Fund, an organization formed by game industry veterans based in the US and Europe, that accepts pitches from independent studios. However, Obelisk now needs extra support to help finish Displacement’s development.

“We’re tired of endless live-service titles and loot boxes – it’s time to bring back atmospheric, hardcore single-player experiences. Let’s return to an era where a small, passionate team could create something that rivaled multimillion-dollar corporate projects.”

Obelisk’s experience is evident in the care paid to environmental storytelling in Displacement.

“If you believe the industry needs games like this – wishlist our game, share it, talk about it,” the developers added. “We’re ready to fight. But we can’t do it without you.

Wayne Goodchild

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

New

7 Best Gaming Laptops Under $500: You Can’t Go Wrong With Our Expert Picks!

April 17, 2025

10 Best Turn-Based Strategy Games for Smart Gamers

April 16, 2025

9 Best Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X in 2025

April 8, 2025

8 Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors in 2025

April 8, 2025

20 Best Switch 2 Games You Can Play Right Now

April 4, 2025

7 Best SteelSeries Headsets in 2025 – Top Picks for Gamers

April 3, 2025

5 Best HyperX Headsets in 2025 – In-Depth Buyer’s Guide

April 3, 2025

15 Best Games Like Animal Crossing in 2025

April 1, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

Play More Games With DLSS Support

April 23, 2025

Astrumis Set to Deliver a Chilling Co-Op Sci-Fi Horror Experience on May 26

April 23, 2025

Potato Sack Racing Simulator 2024 is Finally Set For Release

April 23, 2025

The Official Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster is Real And It’s Out Now

April 23, 2025

Capcom Enjoys 11-Year Streak of Increased Operating Income

April 23, 2025