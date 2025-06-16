Skip to content
Exit Condition One HD New Remastered Version Out Now on Meta Quest 2 & 3

Updated: June 16, 2025
PRESS RELEASE – June 16, 2025 – Independent development studio Exit Conditions releases a new remastered version of Exit Condition One HD, a SciFi Puzzle Adventure with Escape Room bones, on Meta Quest 2 & 3. This represents a massive visual update.

Exit Condition One HD is an immersive adventure where you play as “the curator,” solving challenges to escape a failed cryogenic facility, with gameplay spanning five expanding levels.

Designed for roomscale VR on Meta Quest, it adapts to small real-world spaces (2m x 3m), allowing free movement without artificial locomotion. The game supports full physics integration, making nearly all objects interactive and hands visible. The experience avoids jump scares, focusing on physical interaction and engagement.

This remastered version contains the following:

Higher quality textures.

Upgraded graphics on Q3.

Upgraded VFX such as the completely redone portal and dynamically generated explosions.

Upgraded hint system.

Captions support for: Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish.

Improved gameplay.

Updated hint system.

Achievements added to Quest.

Upgraded human models.

Wrote Custom Shader Replacement for Unity’s Universal Lit Shader.

Features:

Playable intro and credits.

4 main levels.

Giant boss level.

Large variety of puzzles.

Remote control drones.

Story-driven dialog.

Climbing.

Dancing mini-game, with 35+ music tracks.

Achievements.

Match 3 shooting mini-game with 20 waves and a boss.

