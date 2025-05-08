Etheria: Restart Final Beta Test Asks For Players’ Payment Methods And Purchases

It wouldn’t be surprising if even the dev team at X.D. Network has lost count of the number of closed beta tests Etheria: Restart has undergone since its release trailer was unveiled in September, 2024 at the Tokyo Game Show.

In a press release on May 8, 2025 the final closed beta test was announced, and this is the first time players will have access to test the game’s payment features, and get special bonuses. However, the refund system appears to be the brainchild of someone diagnosed with arithmophobia.

“The Final Beta Test for Etheria: Restart is now officially live with players able to sign up via the Apple store, Google Play, or on PC through the official website. For the first time, hyperlinkers can check out payment features with special bonuses – while these will not carry over past the test period, any purchases will come with multiple rebates at launch,” the press release said.

When The Math Isn’t Mathing

Any purchase made with real money during the beta test will be refunded as Hydra Vouchers to the tune of 1 USD = 1 Hydra Voucher. These vouchers can then be used as payment for in-game purchases, like cosmetics, Premium and Ultimate Passes, and various bundles.

Rebates are grouped in four tiers depending on how much money a player spends during the beta test. This is where it gets interesting as players who know how to use a calculator can devise a simple strategy to get as much rebate value as possible for their purchases.

It’s the comparison between Tier 3 and 4 that is interesting. The most real money a player can spend and stay in Tier 3 is $999.99. This will earn a 125% rebate for a total of 1,250 in Hydra Vouchers, while spending $1,000 brings players into Tier 4 and a reward of 110%, which would be 1,100 in Hydra Vouchers.

Forget Buyer’s Remorse

This final beta test is a paid data-wiped test, meaning that any progress in the game, items collected or purchased, and all character information will be erased and not carried over to the official release version.

According to the terms and conditions for a refund during the beta test; “If you request a refund for a purchase made during the test, it will not be counted towards the rebate.” While X.D. Network’s end user agreement says that it will first seek to reach an agreement through friendly negotiation, it’s unclear if this will be taking place face to face.

If the dispute remains unresolved, the matter will be settled by the Singapore International Arbitration Center (SIAC). The end user agreement clearly says that neither party shall have legal representation, which means that players will have to turn up to the SIAC in person and argue their case on their own.

The Twists And Turns of Etheria: Restart

Essentially, Etheria: Restart is an F2P cross-platform RPG with turn-based combat and a classic gacha system for obtaining new characters and other upgrades. The game is likely going to be heavily monetized and have an SSR rate of 1%.

Following several closed beta tests and failure to launch already in 2022 and 2023, the game has suffered from multiple delays and it’s fair to say that the current launch date of June 5, 2025 could be delayed too as it coincides with the launch of Nintendo Switch 2.