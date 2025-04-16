Action RPG Eternal Strands’ First DLC is Free And a Collaboration With Creative Studio III

Yellow Brick Games, the relatively new Montreal-based studio founded by industry veterans, launched its debut game Eternal Stands at the start of 2025. Its first DLC, Stargazer, is out now. It’s free and features creature designs by Yusuke Mogi (Final Fantasy XIV).

Eternal Strands is an action RPG in which players explore a huge area that was sealed off after a mysterious magical calamity. Players also need to fight gigantic roaming bosses to collect “Strands” to upgrade their elemental magic powers; Stargazer introduces a new boss, adds new crafting recipes, and more.

“For this special update, Yellow Brick Games teamed up with Creative Studio III’s Yusuke Mogi, the visionary artist known for his art in FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, to co-develop stunning original content,” the studio said in an official update post.

“This partnership brings The Ark of the Nova, a powerful new aerial Epic, which wields all three major magic types on the battlefield, providing a formidable opponent for Brynn and the Weaverband.”

Free DLC And Game Improvements

Yellow Brick Games has been vocal online and very open to player feedback since the release of Eternal Strands, and as such already released a free patch back in March. This tweaked Brynn, the player character, in terms of movement and combat actions.

The latest DLC builds upon this with improved attack reactions and precision parrying, especially when fighting the roaming bosses and high-level Epic minions. The new Epic boss is likely the main selling point of this DLC, too.

If this is anything like the other Arks in the game it’ll put up a really good fight.

The Ark of the Nova is a fearsome winged construct that can channel multiple Strand powers into a concentrated blast. Fittingly, if a player defeats it they then get a new ability, the Celestial Scope, that lets them combine magic powers in new and interesting ways.

Stylish Hack And Slashing

Eternal Strands features a robust, uncomplicated crafting system that lets players upgrade weapons and armor, as well as break equipment down to reuse. Previously, equipment could also be dyed but at the expense of also affecting stats. Stargazer adds a separate dyeing system that allows players to tweak Brynn’s look without changing any of her statistics.

New weapon and armor recipes, and crafting resources, have also been added, that players can find when exploring the new Starlight Cape map area. All the new content is unlocked in Part 4 of the main game, which is available on PC and major consoles.

Aside from numerous quality of life fixes and tweaks, Yellow Brick Games also recently revealed that its next update is coming in summer and will feature a collaboration with Grasshopper Manufacture (Killer7, No More Heroes).