PRESS RELEASE – ENDLESS Legend 2’s Necrophage Faction Emerges From The Depths

May 29, 2025 – Hooded Horse and Amplitude Studios have returned to reveal more details on a third faction for upcoming turn-based strategy game ENDLESS Legend 2 – The Necrophage. A hive of semi-insectoid creatures, they devour everything in their path, and now that the oceans are receding, they stand ready to defend their Queen against all who oppose them.

The Necrophage is limited to a single city that grows around the Queen, but to compensate, players can develop a network of tunnels that spread across the land to facilitate quick movement. Regions can still be seized, with the swarm harvesting local resources to send back to the capital.

This is an aggressive faction driven by instinct and insatiable hunger – they have little use for diplomacy, and minor factions are little more than extra food for the swarm. The corpses and felled cities of their enemies provide yet more fuel for the faction’s economy, and they excel at swarm tactics. Losses mean little, as victory will spawn larvae that can evolve into specialized, more powerful forms.

About Hooded Horse

Hooded Horse is a publisher of deep strategic and tactical games with people and partners around the world – best known for Manor Lords, Against the Storm, Terra Invicta, and Falling Frontier.

About Amplitude Studios SAS

Amplitude Studios is a Paris-based company of experienced, quality-driven videogame lovers and is best known for the ENDLESS series of games, with ENDLESS Legend 2 coming later in 2025, as well as historical 4x epic HUMANKIND.