Emotionless: The Last Ticket Haunting Players This Fall

PRESS RELEASE – July 15, 2025 – Step into a twisted world in Emotionless: The Last Ticket, set for release on Sep. 18. An atmospheric horror game inspired by classic and cosmic horror, Emotionless: The Last Ticket drops players into a creepy amusement park and, through its haunting plot and atmosphere, takes them on a surreal trip as they try to find their way out.

In Emotionless: The Last Ticket, players step into the shoes of James Anderson on a journey through the amusement park his missing father built. Players will venture into an uncanny world inspired by liminal spaces and cosmic elements, from the echoes of an empty maintenance tunnel to the unsettling rustle of the trees surrounding the once lively park.

“We’ve poured our hearts into crafting the haunting story of Emotionless: The Last Ticket, and after so much time in development, we can’t wait for players to finally step into this surreal world we’ve created when it launches in September,” the game’s director, Ivan Madunić, said.

Players’ sense of direction will be relentlessly tested as they repeatedly get lost, find the right path, and then get lost again within the game’s disorienting liminal world. Just when players think they’ve grasped the layout, the environment shifts. Familiar corridors twist into unsettling dead ends, blurring the line between reality and nightmare.

There is no immersion-breaking combat; the game relies on atmosphere, exploration, and a haunting plot to provide a spookily satisfying horror experience. The abandoned rides and attractions remain operational for those brave enough to try them out, even if they appear beyond repair.

Features

Inspired by classic and cosmic horror.

Explore an abandoned theme park and solve the mystery behind it.

Players will test their nerves and sense of direction as paths change and corridors twist.

Collect items like audio logs along the journey through the park while piecing together its story.

About X1 Games Studio

Emotionless: The Last Ticket is developed by X1 Games Studio, a small indie team of fewer than 10 developers who are passionate about deep storytelling and horror.