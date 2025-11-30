Eminem Takes Out a Hit on Slim Shady in World Of Assassination From December 1

Eminem appears in a new mission that features both himself and Slim Shady.

The level reshapes Hokkaido into a dreamlike asylum environment.

A full season update accompanies the mission with challenges and events.

Eminem Collaboration Introduces New Mission

A new mission created through a collaboration between Eminem and IO Interactive brings the rapper into Hitman World of Assassination. The experience places both Eminem and his alter ego, Slim Shady, at the center of the assignment, following themes from the artist’s recent album titled The Death of Slim Shady. The mission will be available for free on Dec. 1.

The scenario places Agent 47 inside a medical facility in Hokkaido that has been reshaped into the Popsomp Hills Asylum. The setting introduces distorted elements to represent Slim Shady’s wonky reality, with multiple zones including a broadcasting studio.

“I’ve been trying to put Slim to rest, but he keeps coming back,” said Eminem. “So this time, I’m calling in a professional to get the job done once and for all. We’ve got some surprises in store for everyone…it’s a battle for the ages.”

Season Of Eminem Versus Slim Shady Begins

Alongside the new mission, IO Interactive has launched the Season of Eminem Versus Slim Shady. The update adds a series of activities for current players, forming a new roadmap that rolls out today. The seasonal content arrives at no additional cost for those already engaged with Hitman World of Assassination.

The season includes two additional challenges and two batches of Featured Contracts. It also restores three returning Elusive Targets, including The Splitter featuring Jean Claude Van Damme. Two previous seasonal events return as well, Holiday Hoarders and the Hokkaido Snow Festival, offering more content for those interested in earlier activities.

Players can also earn two Twitch Drops during designated time frames. The Bomb Ass Dynamite and the Solstice Suit become available through one hour of viewing the game on Twitch during specific promotional windows. These items can be redeemed only during the outlined periods.

Hitman World Of Assassination Expands To New Devices

IO Interactive has also announced that Hitman World of Assassination will arrive on the ROG Xbox Ally X and the ROG Xbox Ally on December 1. The new Eminem versus Slim Shady mission will be playable at launch on these devices. The release broadens access to the title through additional hardware options.

The game will function as an Xbox Play Anywhere title. Players will be able to move between Xbox consoles and Microsoft PC while maintaining shared progress and achievements. Both the mission and the new hardware support arrive simultaneously, offering players new content and new ways to access the game. The Eminem crossover runs until Dec. 31.