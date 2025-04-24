Eldramoor: Haven in The Mist – Another Game in Need of Kickstarter

Smaller studios and indie developers share a common enemy – time, because time is money and running out of money before a game is completed jeopardizes its release. The latest title to run into depleting funds is fantasy VR MMORPG Eldramoor: Haven in the Mist by Resolute Games.

The VR MMORPG has already been in development for more than a year and is now apparently stuck for money needed for the game to be completed. Said to be for everyone, Eldramoor champions diversity and inclusivity in the face of adversity.

“This is a world where inclusivity matters, so whether it’s a blacksmith in a wheelchair, a non-binary mayor, people of all colors and shapes, or buildings with access ramps, Eldramoor reflects and celebrates the rich and diverse world we all live in,” said Chris Beatrice, VP of game development and art director at Resolute Games, in a press release.

“While many organizations are taking a step back on this front, we are taking a proud step forward. We are all Eldramoorians!”

Kickstarter Set as Launching Soon

Resolute Games doesn’t specify how much they need to raise or offer a breakdown of what the money will be for. Nor does it say what’s in it for those who eventually end up donating.

A member of Eldramoor’s discord channel confirmed that the Kickstarter has not yet launched but that it will be this summer, and what will happen as far as rewards go.

Showing off the catch of the day in Eldramoor.

“The Kickstarter is not launched yet, it will be in June, for now you just have to subscribe to get news from it. That will show how interested and active people there are for the project, and to them it’s really important,” SkyCobra said. “If they reach 1k people following the project on Kickstarter at the target date, they will state everyone on discord and give rewards when the game launches.”

Eldramoor Was Founded By Refugees

The background of Eldramoor is that it’s a settlement founded by refugees after their ship was blown off course by a storm as they were fleeing unspecified persecution.

Over time, they explored and mapped the seemingly abandoned island they washed up on into regions, each bound by leylines that affect both the terrain and its creatures.

Arinod is a sandy region with rolling dunes and blistering heat. It’s also the homeland of the Sauravi, a competitive and vibrant bunch. Zobu is home to the Bunfolk who enjoy a land fertile with mushrooms capable of reaching the sky.

Glacera is as beautiful as it is dangerous, with high peaks that will separate the men from the boys. Lastly, Torcia, a wicked landscape with a haunted past and warped creatures.

Because sometimes you need a sword and shield to deal with monsters.

Eldramoor offers plenty of options to players who want to journey around the open world and uncover the murky history of the island and save it from a mystical force bent on destroying everything in its path.

“I got into VR in 2018 through Orbus,” said Lynn M. Souza, founder, CEO, and executive designer at Resolute Games. “As someone who wasn’t a traditional gamer, I fell in love with the MMORPG genre that offered competition and a lively community. But over time, the games I loved either stalled or failed. That’s when I decided to take the bull by the horns and build something new – a beautiful and enduring home for the VR community I care so deeply about.”

Eldramoor Key Features

Of course, the MMORPG offers up a vibrant world largely driven by in-game narrative, but it’s the game’s community that’s expected to truly bring it to life with events, guilds, player-to-player trading and interactions.

Players are free to express themselves through appearance without gender-locked choices or class. Classes and gear can be swapped on the fly so as to not restrict players from how they want to experience the game.

Prepping an epic meal for dinner.

The developers have taken people with motion sickness, colorblindness, and sound sensitivity into account, as well as adding dyslexic-friendly fonts to the game so everyone can be a part of everything Endramoor has to offer.