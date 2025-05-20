PRESS RELEASE – Elden Ring Nightreign New Wylder Character Trailer

None shall escape his lethal dance. Resolute and unyielding, he shall guide the world towards dawn. Discover the latest Nightfarer character trailer for the Wylder – a well-rounded combatant in Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Elden Ring: Nightreign brings co-op survival action set in the Eleden Ring universe to players on May 30, 2025 on PS4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and on Eneba via Elden Ring: Nightreign Steam key.