PRESS RELEASE – Elden Ring Nightreign New Wylder Character Trailer

Updated: May 20, 2025
None shall escape his lethal dance. Resolute and unyielding, he shall guide the world towards dawn. Discover the latest Nightfarer character trailer for the Wylder – a well-rounded combatant in Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Elden Ring: Nightreign brings co-op survival action set in the Eleden Ring universe to players on May 30, 2025 on PS4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and on Eneba via Elden Ring: Nightreign Steam key.

