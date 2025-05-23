Elden Ring Movie in The Works

Publisher Bandai Namco has announced that it’s partnering with film production company A24 (Civil War, Heretic) to make a movie on FromSoftware’s popular RPG, Elden Ring. Alex Garland (Dredd, Warfare) is tapped to direct.

Elden Ring was released in February 2022 and quickly received rave reviews from critics and players alike. Based on a story by George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) and building on ideas from the Dark Souls series (created by Elden Ring developer Hidetaka Miyazaki), the game transports players to the fantastical Lands Between, where they must traverse weird landscapes and face gigantic bosses.

A24 Knows Weird Horror

Although full details are yet to be revealed, Bandai has said that Alex Garland will also write the movie, and it’ll be produced by George R.R. Martin (alongside Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich from DNA, and Vince Gerardis).

DNA is the film company behind multiple movies distributed by A24, including Ex-Machina and Men (both written and directed by Garland). Garland himself isn’t a stranger to adapting the work of others as he was behind Annihilation, the movie based on Jeff VanderMeer’s cosmic horror novel of the same name.

The film has its moments but struggles to match the existential horror of the book.

A24 is known for distributing, and sometimes also producing, modern movies with cult sensibilities, such as The Lighthouse and Midsommar. The first movie it released was the 2013 oddball comedy A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III, starring Charlie Sheen, and its latest release is the grim horror Bring Her Back, starring Sally Hawkins.

Elden Ring Goes From Strength to Strength

Elden Ring has won multiple awards, including Game of the Year 2022 from The Game Awards, Best World 2023 Award from the New York Game Awards, and Best Visual Design 2022 from the Golden Joystick Awards.

The game saw a 2024 DLC release, Shadow of The Erdtree, that also met with critical praise. A forthcoming Tarnished Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 which includes this DLC and a few extra in-game items.

Players in Nightreign fighting together against an enemy probably called something like ‘Elena The Spindlemaker’.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is a standalone spin-off set for release on May 30, 2025. It distills the Elden Ring experience into a multiplayer-focused game in which players need to work together to defeat an ominous new threat. Elden Ring creative director Hidetaka Miyazaki is also behind The Duskbloods, a forthcoming horror game exclusive to Switch 2.