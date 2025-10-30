Dying Light Gets Even Spookier With Halloween Events in Stay Human And Updates to The Beast

Dying Light 2: Stay Human hosts the Halloween Showdown until Nov. 20, featuring themed enemies, faction battles, and Tower Raid rewards.

Dying Light: The Beast adds new enemy reactions, brutal finishers, community challenges, and upgraded Volatiles.

A PUBG MOBILE crossover introduces a special quest with exclusive weapons and cosmetic rewards.

Trick or Treat?

Nothing says “Halloween” like zombies, and Techland is celebrating the spooky season by giving players two treats, and maybe a few tricks. Dying Light: The Beast has been updated with new content and a PUBG MOBILE crossover, whereas Stay Human is currently running a Halloween Showdown.

Dying Light: Stay Human is the second game in the franchise and follows Aiden Caldwell as he tracks down his missing little sister. Dying Light: The Beast reconnects players with the first game’s protagonist, Kyle Crane, and reveals that he’s been experimented on and now has zombie-related abilities.

“Nothing gets you into the Halloween spirit like a horror game, and these updates are designed to do just that,” said Techland in a press release. “From the nightmare-filled world of Castor Woods in Dying Light: The Beast to the spooky festivities in Dying Light 2: Stay Human, players can fully immerse themselves in the season’s eerie atmosphere.”

Halloween Comes to Villedor

Halloween Showdown takes place in Stay Human until Nov. 20, and aside from giving the city of Villedor a seasonal facelift, it also comes with the return of themed enemies. The Showdown also pits two factions against each other, for exclusive rewards.

Defeated zombies drop candy, which can then be traded with Baka at the Bazaar or in the Tower Raid hub. Hitting weekly targets unlocks faction-themed weapons, and both teams compete to earn unique charms as rewards.

Don’t be surprised if these guys make a reappearence.

The Tower Raid brings suitably creepy zombie enemies to unlife and lets players try to fight their way through to unlock unique items. These include characters like Cursed Pirate and the permanent Tower Raid character CyberRaider, while the updated reward track offers Toxic and UV weapons and a new scoreboard for competitive play.

The first Dying Light isn’t being left out, as the fearsome Volatiles get a creepy upgrade: “Volatile (sugar) rush has made them much more sensitive to sounds during Halloween, so any noise you make will alarm and lure them to you,” said Techland in a news post on its site. “Use your Super Crane’s powers to wipe those carved smiles off their pumpkin faces, and don’t forget to collect their trick-or-treat potions. Warning: Use with caution! Their effects can be… surprising.”

Dying Light: The Beast Gets More Beastly

Techland has been vocal about how reactive and realistic they want The Beast to be, and the latest game update gives human enemies the ability to surrender. There are also now nine new brutal finishing movies, and the continuation of Community Challenges.

These are global missions that can be achieved by all gamers chipping in to perform certain actions. Last week it was to kill 2 million enemies with dropkicks, and this week it’s to make 20 million accurate shots. Every time the community achieves the goal, all players get in-game rewards like custom skins for vehicles and weapons.

“Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat!”

The most surprising news, though, and biggest treat this season, is the PUBG: Mobile crossover. This is live now and involves a new quest, activated via the Dying Light Outpost event page. Rewards include PUBG-themed items, like the Killing Pan and Battle Royale Bat, and a Battleground Keychain charm. Adding this to a weapon increases the chances of decapitating, dismembering or destroying enemy limbs.