DOOM Box Set Coming Out That Also Runs DOOM

It’s long been a joke in the video game industry that the ever-popular FPS DOOM can run on basically anything by this point, but this has to be the first time it can run on its own box set. Limited Run, in association with id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames, is set to release 666 copies of the DOOM + DOOM II Will it Run Edition, with pre-orders going live on April 18, 2025.

The box set also includes a ton of extras to help justify its formidable, and appropriate $666.66 price tag. As well as the chunky box that runs DOOM, there’s a cacodemon handheld that runs it, and loads of additional game content.

“Developed by id Software, and originally released in 1993, DOOM pioneered and popularized the first-person shooter, setting a standard for all FPS games. The critically acclaimed sequel, DOOM II, followed in 1994. Now the definitive, newly enhanced versions of DOOM and DOOM II are available as a combined product,” Limited Run said on its official website.

“Altogether, there are a total of 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps in DOOM and DOOM II.”

Anything Can Run Doom These Days

Entire Reddit channels and websites are dedicated to running the original DOOM on whatever people can get their hands on. Famous examples include a calculator and even on Reddit itself. Recently, one enterprising coder even got it working on supermarket weight scales.

Although it has become a meme, it’s also used as a fun test for coders. The original DOOM code has low system requirements and was made open source way back in 1997 by the original programmer, John Carmack.

“The bad news: this code only compiles and runs on Linux,” he said on the code’s official Github page. “We couldn’t release the DOS code because of a copyrighted sound library we used (wow, was that a mistake – I write my own sound code now), and I honestly don’t even know what happened to the port that Microsoft did to Windows.”

Running on supermarket scales, courtesy of Reddit user tamay-idk.

“Still, the code is quite portable, and it should be straightforward to bring it up on just about any platform.” If only he knew that thousands of people would take this challenge to heart.

Box Set That Runs DOOM on The Box

Although Limited Run hasn’t made it clear what it’s used to get DOOM running on the box, or the included handheld, this is almost beside the point. The fact is gamers get two quirky ways to play the original DOOM, alongside the enhanced versions included in the set.

Of particular note is the inclusion of Sigil and Sigil II, the fifth and sixth DOOM installments created by original co-creator John Romero. Sigil has been packaged with the first two DOOM games before, but Sigil II was treated more like an unofficial mod, likely due to licensing issues involving Bethesda (the publishers of the DOOM series),

The box set in all its massive glory.

The box set also includes Legacy of Rust, a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames. Each game is available to play at 60 FPS and native 16:9 support, up to 1080p.

Audio-wise, gamers can choose between the original midi DOOM and DOOM II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new DOOM II recordings). Retro media fans will also find a four cassette set of DOOM music in the box set.