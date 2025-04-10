Do The Game – Game Development Becomes Docu-Reality TV Series

Riding on the success of GTFO, Swedish studio 10 Chambers will produce a docu-reality TV series that follows the creators behind the scenes when they work on their next highly anticipated title Den of Wolves.

The series is called Do The Game and aims to capture the hardships, triumphs, and ambition it takes to succeed in modern game development, and of course sprinkled with the conflicts and bickering required to keep viewers tuning in for more episodes.

“With our previous success of GTFO and now working on a major title like Den of Wolves, it might seem glamorous,” said Oscar J-T Holm, Co-Founder at 10 Chambers, in a press release.

“However, growing a company while building a game can be incredibly stressful and create tension even between long-time friends. Through this docu-reality series, we aim to provide a brutally honest look behind the scenes of all this.”

Reality TV as Marketing

Do the Game follows 10 friends who work at the 10 Chambers studio as they bring Den of Wolves to life. To capture their journey, the studio decided to not hold back and let the cameras roll even when things were uncomfortable.

From creative breakthroughs to crushing setbacks, mental health struggles, and the relentless demand to deliver – it’s all caught on camera. The company says this is the untold reality of game development; The chaos, passion, and pressure of trying to make history.

“I hate making this documentary”, said Ulf Andersson, founder of 10 Chambers, in the same press release.

Prior Success With GTFO

GTFO is a hardcore cooperative first-person shooter designed to test both communication and coordination under pressure. Set in a dark, atmospheric underground facility known as “The Complex,” players take on the roles of prisoners forced to carry out dangerous missions deep beneath the surface.

GTFO is the stuff nightmares are made of, in a brilliant way.

The game leans heavily on stealth, strategy, and resource management rather than run-and-gun action. Enemies are incredibly sensitive to sound, and a single mistake can trigger overwhelming waves of monstrous creatures.

There’s no hand-holding, players must figure out objectives through exploration and teamwork. Ammo and health are scarce, and each expedition is a high-stakes operation. The level design reinforces tension, with claustrophobic corridors and dimly lit rooms that hide both danger and vital supplies.