Dive Into Underground America – UNDERGROUNDED Demo Out Now

PRESS RELEASE – June 17, 2025 – room6 is excited to share that puzzle-adventure game UNDERGROUNDED has just released its first demo on PC.

UNDERGROUNDED is a puzzle-solving adventure game where players descend deeper and deeper into an isometric dungeon map. The map itself is akin to a slice of American history, filled with people who have lost something, just like the main character, Scott, with his missing ring.

Each floor is thematically different, from an 80s movie theater to a space station to a speakeasy from the roaring twenties. Clear the puzzles, solve mysteries and face boss-level monsters.

The Story

Scott, a young man from Manhattan, finally pops the question to his girlfriend…who promptly says “no.”

He’s so dejected that he accidentally drops the ring he used to propose into a storm drain. The ring keeps falling deeper and deeper underground. It falls down into the sewers, then further down into…a movie theater?

Wait, is that a jet plane? Huh? Why are we in the Old West now? What are cowboys doing underground? Turns out that deep below Manhattan there’s an underground dungeon where America’s past lives on!

Will Scott be able to traverse it far enough to find his ring?

Gameplay and Features

America’s history turned into a dungeon – This weird dungeon is a collection of the culture and memories of decades past. The golden age of cinema, the space race, the Old West and more awaits.

Get through puzzles with a trusted ally – A talkative, cheerful canary will help with a hint anytime players get stumped

Getting back what you lost – Players will meet a lot of different people underground who have lost something and are there to find it too. Help them out and maybe change Scott’s life for the better

Defeat enemies with retro games – Terrifying, powerful bosses are waiting in the dungeon. Harness the power of retro game cabinets and find a way to defeat those bosses.

About Game Studio Co. Ltd.

Game Studio is a development company that produces a wide range of games, from consumer games to arcade games and smartphone apps. Previous work include SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada, 50 Consecutive Pinch!!, Dragon Quest of the Stars, and LORD of VERMILION.

About room6

Since its founding, room6 has been developing, porting, and publishing games for smartphones, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The company also manages the label Yokaze, which collects immersive games, including Unreal Life, which won the Newcomer Award at the 24th Japan Media Arts Festival. The company’s in-house developed title Rogue With Dead is currently available.