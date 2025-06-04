Discover Eldritch Climb: A Cursed Ascent Demo

PRESS RELEASE – June 4, 2025 – From June 9 to 16, players will be able to experience the PC debut of a genre that blends dark dread with absurd charm. Developed by Mexican indie studio Covert Wonders, Eldritch Climb: A Cursed Ascent, is a climbing roguelike inspired by Cosmic Horror – with gameplay mechanics that echo the chaotic physics of DK King of Swing. The result? A bizarre and thrilling genre fusion: Comic Horror.

Set on a living, dangerous and ever-shifting mountain haunted by ancient cultists and horrifying creatures, Eldritch Climb: A Cursed Ascent challenges players to launch, swing, and cling for survival, while collecting “Eyes” – a mysterious currency that warps both perception and gameplay difficulty. By gathering Eyes, each level, enemy, and mechanic will feature three variations, becoming more complex and disturbing.

The story unfolds through hidden puzzles, fragmented memories, and immersive environmental storytelling. Players must loot the corpses of fallen explorers or visit the store to equip items in both hands – adding a tactical layer to each run. What they carry (and what they let go of) could mean the difference between progress…or spiraling into madness.

The full game is expected to launch for Windows in Q4 2025, but players can dive in early with the free demo and trailer now live on PC.

About Covert Wonders

Covert Wonders is an independent game studio based in Mexico, founded in 2022. The studio is committed to creating original, mechanically expressive games that embrace narrative depth, cultural perspective, and creative experimentation.