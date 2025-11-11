Discord Edition Stream Deck Mini Brings Retail Exclusive Hardware to Online Communities

Elgato introduces a retail exclusive Stream Deck Mini designed with Discord branding



Six customizable keys provide instant control of Discord functions and more



Special edition includes Discord actions preinstalled and one month of Nitro



Available now in more than 25 countries at select retail partners

Retail Exclusive Marks New Chapter for Stream Deck

Elgato, a Corsair brand, has launched Stream Deck Mini: Discord Edition as the product line’s first retail exclusive release. It is available only through select physical and online retailers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The launch underscores how Stream Deck has evolved beyond streaming setups to become part of wider online interaction.

The Discord Edition arrives in stores including Best Buy, Curry’s, and JB Hi Fi while supplies last. It brings a recognizable Discord aesthetic to an established device that is increasingly used for communication and collaboration as much as content creation.

“This launch celebrates what both our brands do best: empowering people to connect and create seamlessly,” says Taylor Ward, Director of Ecosystem at Elgato. “Gamers especially will love the quick access to voice chat and hotkeys, but really anyone who spends time on Discord will find Stream Deck transforms their experience. And by launching exclusively at retail, we’re meeting this audience where they already shop, alongside their favorite tech.”

Elgato frames the release as a milestone that reflects growing demand among Discord’s large daily audience. It introduces new ways for users to manage conversations and in app interactions without relying on keyboard shortcuts or menu switching.

Each unit includes a free month of Discord Nitro, giving new buyers access to features that enhance profiles, servers, and shared media.

Designed Around Discord Experience

The device incorporates Discord icons and imagery directly into its physical design, from the Clyde symbol to key labels. The intention is to create something that immediately resonates with communities already active in the app.

Discord actions are built into the device and remain responsive even when Discord runs in the background. Keys can manage voice chat, microphone behavior, camera toggles, and more with a single press. Dynamic icons relay real time activity, including who is speaking and server updates.

Discord commands and communication within arm’s reach.

Stream Deck Mini: Discord Edition comes ready to use with a preconfigured layout that includes actions, custom icons, and plugins. Users can expand from that foundation using the free Stream Deck software.

Expands Into Broader Workflows

Although Discord is the focus, the six physical keys can be mapped far beyond communication tools. Hundreds of plugins are available through Elgato Marketplace, extending workflows into gaming, streaming, productivity, and creative software.

Gamers can trigger abilities or control gameplay functions without interrupting the experience. Streamers can maintain scenes or chat management while keeping attention on content. Designers or video editors can assign commonly used tools to a single tap.

The Stream Deck Mini can be easily customized for different needs.

Folders, pages, and profiles expand functionality well past the six key layout. This allows personalized setups adapted to multiple tasks and software environments.

Available Worldwide at Select Retailers

The Discord Edition is available in more than 25 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. Elgato provides an online store locator to make finding nearby inventory simpler. Users can search by country or address, or rely on current location data for guidance.

Listings also include online retail partners for buyers who prefer delivery. Availability remains limited to certain retailers, positioning the release as a collectible entry in the Stream Deck lineup.