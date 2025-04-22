Diablo IV Season 8 Will Focus on Permanent Changes to Base Game

Launching on April 29, 2025, Diablo IV’s Season 8 will be the first season where Blizzard will put more focus on enhancing the base game rather than seasonal content that’s temporary. One of the biggest disputes in the game will finally be addressed – the boss ladder.

Starting from Season 8, bosses will be stronger, easier to access, and have better drop rates, something players have been asking for for a long time. It’s been an ongoing request in Blizzard forums that’s now finally being addressed.

The upcoming season will include Belial – The Lord of Lies, who was first mentioned in the original Diablo game but he only made his first appearance in Diablo 3. Belial is not the only boss addition, though, as the whole boss ladder is getting overhauled.

Also appearing will be Urivar and the Harbinger of Hatred from the Vessel of Hatred expansion. These will be added to the endgame boss rotation.

Diablo IV lead season designer Deric Nuñez said in a roundtable chat that adding a boss from a campaign into the endgame is not just a cut and paste job.

“It’s taking inspiration from the main boss, but really amplifying it to the highest creativity of the encounter designer’s passion of where they want to take it,” he said.

Seasonal Content to Become Permanent Onwards

Each season of Diablo IV so far has focused on a quest separate from the main one, but once the season is over, all achievements and the seasonal content is removed to make room for the next season. This will now change.

Associate director of game design Colin Finer said in the roundtable chat that there will be more focus on seasonal content staying in the game to keep it evolving.

Seasonal content overview.

“It’s critically important that we’re evolving Diablo and we’re not necessarily putting all of our effort in throwaway changes,” Finer said. “We really want to make sure that Diablo, from season to season, not only is getting a bunch of cool seasonal content, but we’re also evolving the game.

Boss Power Seasonal Content

Killing bosses in Season 8 will earn players specific powers depending on which boss they kill. These powers may not be build-defining but rather supporting the direction the build is going.

There will be a total of 24 different boss powers to collect with each one having a primary and secondary function. This effectively means that there are 48 ways to enhance different builds across all classes.

“Each of the powers has a side A and a side B,” Nuñez said. “The main side is the full expression of the boss’s signature power, like the Wandering Death’s Chess Beam or Duriel’s Burrow. The side B acts as a modifier that either alters how that main power works or alters some other elements of your build.”

Free Boss Summoning Going Forward

The endgame loop so far favors only a few bosses and collecting summoning material for them is a bit of a chore. Season 8 will get rid of summoning materials and introduce lair keys instead. These keys will open the chest with loot that each boss will drop rather than dropping loot in the open.

This will also greatly improve the Find Party-system where players would join a group, wait for someone to pay for the summon, and then leave as soon as the loot drops. Going forward, each player in a party will have to pay the required lair keys for the boss to be summoned.

Adding to the builds and playstyles this season will be new mythical drops and aspects for each class.

Battle Pass Revamps to New Reliquary System

Players have been pointing at the Battle Pass system with disdain from the very first season. Simply progressing through the Pass for items that were not necessary or desired was often referred to as a chore in Blizzard’s forums.

“Season 8 is introducing what we’re calling Reliquaries. We’re essentially refreshing the Battle Pass,” Finer said. “We heard a bunch of feedback that the Battle Pass felt like you were grinding for a bunch of stuff that you didn’t necessarily want or care about. You might have had something deep in the track that you actually were really interested in.”

A visual taste of the new Reliquary system.

Reliquaries will allow players to have more control over the rewards they will receive by targeting different types of items.

“This change is really packaging more of the content in a way that allows you to actually target the things you’re looking for,” Finer said. “If there’s an armor set you really want, that’s actually something you can work your way towards and target.”

Issues With Class Balance

If there’s one thing ARPG players hate more than anything it’s nerfs. After finetuning a build for weeks, only to have it go from hero to zero is never fun. In previous seasons, particularly Season 6 that coincided with the release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, the newly introduced class Spiritborn was incredibly overpowered compared to the rest of the field.

The way this was usually dealt with was the mid-Season patch. This will now become a thing of the past as balancing classes and builds will be done much sooner after a new season begins.

“Previously, we’ve sort of held back on touching any of the classes if they’re just way overperforming, for example, because we wanted to respect player time. If something crazy came out and we didn’t know about it beforehand, we’re just like, well, we’ll just let it ride. We don’t want to disrespect player time investment.”

This was later clarified to mean that class balances will be addressed much sooner than the mid-Season patch.