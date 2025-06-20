Deep Sea Claustrophobia Now in Early Access

PRESS RELEASE – June 20, 2025 – Experience the dark side of surviving, the anxiety, the chaos and the unknown in this journey of the psychological, set inside a cramped submarine, deep beneath the surface, haunted by the Enemy and the Mysterious Sea.

Marcell Áron Erdei, a solo developer, has announced their upcoming, anxiety-inducing title – Deep Sea Claustrophobia – available in Early Access for Windows. Full release is expected in 2-3 months.

A short and unusual psychological horror game for the more casual, without gore or violence. Deep Sea Claustrophobia, aims to capture the essence of what it is to be on the run and survive in a situation very few could live through. With meticulous design and execution, and a story that is inspired by real life connection, of the developer, to tragic events during WW2.

With a focus on immersive and tactile, players will operate a rusting submarine, battling the elements, repairing the parts as they break, burst into flames or submerge, whilst navigating the treacherous seas and running from the Enemy. As there is no escape from it all.

Deep Sea Claustrophobia features Marcell’s distinctive and non-binary design philosophy, to create experiences that are far from the typical and offer depth and value – paired with execution that is unique on its own. Their combination of experiences in this psychological trauma results in an unfamiliar, yet intense atmospheric adventure, where the next step could be the last if not careful enough.

Deep Sea Claustrophobia – Key Features

Immersive, hands-on experience for the more casual player.

Diegetic UI with interactive tutorial, no hand-holding.

Interconnected systems and procedural generated content for newgame+.

Easy to understand & operate systems and mechanics.

Difficulty based events that are not just stat increases but often changes in “behaviour.”

High emphasis on execution and smooth operation.