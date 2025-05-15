PRESS RELEASE – Deckbuild your own Dungeon in Into the Restless Ruins, Out Now

May 15, 2025 – Ant Workshop and Wales Interactive are thrilled to announce that Into the Restless Ruins, the roguelike deckbuilder rooted in Scottish folklore, is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Into the Restless Ruins blends strategic deckbuilding with dungeon crawling, offering players the ability to create their own dungeon using a deck of cards, then auto-battling through the challenges they’ve constructed. Every card played shapes the dungeon’s layout, adds buffs or curses, and affects the outcome of each run.

“We’ve really enjoyed bringing the world of Scottish myth and folklore to life, and it’s been great seeing player reaction to the demo.” said Tony Gowland — Lead Developer and MD of Ant Workshop. “We can’t wait to see you discover all the secrets, cards, charms, and wee beasties in the full game.”

Players begin their descent into the ruins in Eorisdale, the game’s introductory level. Here, players construct their first dungeon, encounter a curated selection of cards, enemies, and upgrades, and meet unforgettable NPCs like the Hen Wife and the Wulver, who offer critical boosts and card enhancements. At the end of the level, you’ll face The Grey Man (Am Fear Liath Mòr), a powerful boss drawn from Scottish folklore.

Will you conquer the ruins?

The Ruins have so much for you to explore and discover with 116 cards across 7 categories, 6 distinct ruins, and 62 creatures to face, including 6 bosses inspired by Scottish folklore. Players will also discover 40 passive charms to shape their strategy, 38 Cantrips to modify gameplay and increase rewards, and 12 weapons to unlock and master.

The deeper you go, the more complex the strategy becomes, with new relics, card synergies, and meta-progression unlocking new ways to conquer the ruins.