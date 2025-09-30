Deathground Set to Release Dinosaurs Into The Wild in October

Deathground hits PC Early Access in October.

Survive escaped dinos (from Compys to T. Rex) across four maps, solo or co-op.

Deathground funded by Kickstarter and Epic; new dinos and player characters coming soon.

You Got Dinos in my Crisis

Anyone looking for an easy way to describe Deathground can do worse than “Jurassic Park as a survival horror.” Developed by Jaw Drop Games, it was the subject of a successful Kickstarter campaign a few years ago, and has steadily been worked on since. It’s set for release into Early Access this October on PC, although a specific date is still TBC.

Deathground is set in a mysterious research facility that’s undergoing something of a crisis: the dinosaurs that were created there have escaped. Players can navigate through several abandoned sites on their own or with up to three other people as they seek to not only escape the facility but also uncover its secrets.

Deathground was initially set for release by the end of September 2025, which the devs commented on in a recent press release: “Our original target release date had been set for a while, but as we moved closer, various factors including the timing of the Steam build approval process and our marketing plans didn’t quite align.”

“Given the tight schedule and rather than rush things or launch without the proper visibility and support, we decided it was better to shift the date slightly (only just!) and avoid the Autumn Sale to give the game the launch it deserves.”

Insert Ian Malcolm Quote Here

If the scientists in Deathground ever heard the famous Jurassic Park quote about “Just because they could doesn’t mean they should,” they evidently ignored it. As such, players will find several derelict areas overrun with pesky saurians, from vicious little Compsognathus, to the cunning Utahraptors and, of course, a roaming Tyrannosaurus Rex.

As for the areas themselves, the Early Access version will launch with four playable maps: Mission Command, Geothermal, Agricultural, and Biomedical. These range from solo tutorial areas through to lava-filled death pits and toxic gardens.

Deathground is in closed Alpha for Kickstarter backers, and has been for a while. This has allowed the devs at Jaw Drop to implement not just quality of life improvements ahead of release, but also player feedback on things like environment and gameplay.

“Strewth! That’s the ugliest dingo I’ve ever seen!”

However, some surprises are still in store for when the game gets released to the public. This extends to extra dinosaurs, as well as new playable characters. There’ll be six to choose from, including Finn, a former war correspondent who should do well in stealth situations. She’s being joined by Cooper, an Australian tracker who excels at taking action and dealing with dangerous animals.

Jaw Drop Games

An independent studio based in the UK, Jaw Drop Games features experienced devs who worked on titles such as Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Soma, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs. Deathground is its debut title, and got its start through a mixture of funding from the Epic MegaGrants initiative, and Kickstarter, where it raised £118,097 ($186,650) for an initial £80,000 ($107,620) goal.