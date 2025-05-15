PRESS RELEASE – Death Kid Is Available Now on PlayStation 5

May 15, 2025 – We’re excited to announce that Death Kid, the fast-paced, arcade-inspired arena brawler, is officially available on PlayStation 5.

Step into the cursed well and battle through relentless waves of enemies. With brutal close-quarters combat, dynamic ability progression, and a mysterious world caught between life and death, Death Kid delivers an unforgettable action experience for all brawler fans.

Key Features

Fight Through 8 Deadly Floors: Each level swarms with unique enemies and environmental hazards.

Protect 3 Fragile Souls: Unlock deeper layers of the well and face even greater challenges.

Customize Your Build: Master 15 passive upgrades and 6 unlockable, upgradable abilities.

Unleash Devastating Rage Mode: Turn the tide of battle with explosive force.

Use Enemy Powers: Absorb and wield the abilities of fallen foes.

Challenge Mode & Dynamic Events: Take on the ultimate trials and explore random events between battles.

Accessible Yet Demanding: Choose between Easy and Normal modes, or test your limits in Challenge Mode.

About Crooked Games

Crooked Games is an independent studio focused on creating stylish, challenging games with strong replayability and a unique visual identity. Death Kid is their latest project – an homage to classic arcade brawlers, reimagined with modern design.

Prepare for chaos. Protect the souls. Prove you have what it takes to survive the darkness.