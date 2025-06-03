Cyberpunk Roguelike Into The Grid Gets Updated Demo And Trailer

PRESS RELEASE – June 3, 2025 – The deceptively named Flatline Studios is here to overload your neural feed with a firewall-frying demo update for its cyberpunk roguelike deckbuilder and dungeon crawler, Into The Grid.

Just in time for Turn-Based Fest (June 2 – 9), the indie developer has given the playable demo a huge upgrade and total visual overhaul including new enemy models, scenarios and special effects, while also introducing a massive new 3D isometric map to dive into.

Fight back evil corporations and explore cyberspace, battling against hi-tech, robotic weaponry with a deck of powerful programs that now look even more impressive when unleashed.

The Early Access version of Into The Grid is coming this August, adding a second playable character (out of five total, planned for 1.0), with their own unlockable cards & skills.

About The Game

Into The Grid is a cyberpunk roguelike deckbuilder about hacking and taking down the evil mega corporations that control the world from the shadows, and it’s also a game about the personal stories behind each of these hackers and their Factions. That focus on narrative and lore is another aspect that sets the game apart from others in the genre.

Key Features

An exciting blend of deckbuilding, card battler and dungeon crawler – Into The Grid introduces a map exploration system to the genre. Players will need to be tactical and strategic not only in the way they put together a deck and play their cards, but also in how they explore the map and manage limited resources to find and reach the goal before The Grid kicks them out, sends a private security force to their location, or worse.

A unique dual resource system to diminish RNG and leverage “dead draws” – Into The Grid introduces a novel combat mechanic called “Commands”, skills which can be activated during combat by spending a resource that almost every card in the game generates just by playing them.

There are hints of Shadowrun in the layout and style of Into The Grid, which isn’t a bad thing.

Commands are designed to have supporting effects that help to play around RNG by letting players, for example, draw or fetch cards from specific places. Their varied effects also enable different archetypes within each character, creating a new fan of possibilities as players change Commands in between battles and adjust them to the current deck.

Five Characters and Factions

​Into The Grid takes place in the year 2112, in a universe that Flatline Studios has been developing for even longer than the game itself. This universe is full of characters and entities with their own agendas and motivations. In gameplay terms, the full game will include five different characters, each one belonging to a different hacker Faction that determines the hacker’s ethos and their reasons to be outlaws.

Into The Grid will also include all the expected features from a game of its kind, like meta-progression, card upgrading, narrative events, in-run missions and quests, and more. Some of these features are already available in the Demo while others will come in future updates or directly with the game’s Early Access release.

About The Studio

Flatline Studios is an indie game development company founded by Argentinian brothers Bruno and Mauro Annetta who started working on the “2112 Narrative Universe” in August of 2021. The studio is formed by a multi-cultural team spread across Argentina, Spain, and The Netherlands. Its main goal is to expand the 2112 IP through games and experiences that they would enjoy as consumers.