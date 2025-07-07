Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Officially Announced

PRESS RELEASE – July 7, 2025 – During its panel at this year’s Anime Expo in Los Angeles, CD PROJEKT RED proudly announced that they reunited with studio TRIGGER to create a new standalone anime series set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

The panel revealed the logo and poster art for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 and confirmed Kai Ikarashi as director.

Panelists included Hugo Award-winning writer Bartosz Sztybor, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director Hiroyuki Imaishi, and voice actors Emi Lo (Lucy Kushinada) and Zach Aguilar (David Martinez) with host Joey “The Anime Man” Bizinger.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is being created by CD PROJEKT RED alongside the legendary studio TRIGGER and will be released on Netflix.

At this year’s Anime Expo, between July 2–6, CD PROJEKT RED invited attendees to the livestreamed panel “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Behind the Scenes With its Creators” featuring story writer and producer Bartosz Sztybor and voice actors Emi Lo (Lucy Kushinada) and Zach Aguilar (David Martinez) with host Joey “The Anime Man” Bizinger and a special guest appearance by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director Hiroyuki Imaishi.

Following a lively discussion about the critically acclaimed anime’s legacy, insights into its creation, and more behind-the-scenes tidbits, Sztybor announced the new collaboration between CD PROJEKT RED and animation studio TRIGGER to create Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Together with Imaishi, he shared an exclusive reveal of the anime’s official logo and its poster art.

Imaishi also took the opportunity to officially pass the torch to Kai Ikarashi (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, SSSS.Gridman), who will make his directorial debut with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Ikarashi joined the panel with a recorded video message and debuted a Director’s Voice video to share more about his motivations for the anime.

“David’s story might be over, but there’s plenty more to discover in Night City. And to again have the legendary animation studio TRIGGER along for the ride makes us at CD PROJEKT RED so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we’ve done before,” said Sztybor, showrunner, story writer, and producer on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

He will be joined by lead character designer Kanno Ichigo (Promare, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) and Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann, Promare), who will be responsible for the screenplay adaptation. The panel ended with an invitation to a closed-door viewing of new teaser footage at the Peacock Theater during studio TRIGGER’s panel later in the evening.

