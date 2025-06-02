Cyberpunk Chaos Incoming – Memory Lost Console Release Confirmed for June 12

PRESS RELEASE – June 2, 2025 – Video game publisher ESDigital Games and developer Magic Hazard confirm the upcoming console release date for their high-octane top-down shooter, Memory Lost.

The game is coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 the, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on June 12, 2025. Meanwhile, PC players can already dive into the action-packed cyberpunk experience – Memory Lost is available now.



Discover a dystopian metropolis ravaged by unrelenting corporate battles where survival is only possible by shifting consciousness into the bodies of enemies and using their unique abilities to adapt and overcome. First-aid kits are not available. There is only one magazine in the weapon. Change bodies to survive.

­About Memory Lost

Memory Lost is a thrilling story-driven action shooter where the battles are built around the mechanics of mind capturing and moving into the enemy’s body. Dive deep into the depths of Detraxis, a dystopian metropolis full of technological miracles and cruel corporate battles.



Use unique abilities to shift consciousness into enemies, capturing their minds and mastering their abilities. This mechanic will allow players to instantly and tactically adapt to the situation and overcome obstacles standing between them and their objective.



Features

New body, new gameplay: There are 60 unique enemies in the game, each with their own characteristics and skills that can be taken over to affect the battle’s outcome.



Powerful bosses: There are 10 boss encounters with a variety of mechanics and challenges to overcome.



Endless configurations: Having five skill trees gives the opportunity to try different combinations of strengths and find the one best suited to any playstyle.



Relocation is the basis of survival: Avoid a half-dead state by looking for a healthy body. Are the weapons out of ammo? Move into enemies with full ammunition and higher health.



Copy enemies’ memories: Capturing consciousness is impossible without capturing memories. With each new migration, the Neural Network, the main character of Memory Lost, will collect more and more material to develop its own independent personality, after which it will process the knowledge gained and reap the benefits of its actions at the Mind-Map hub location.



Karma in a top-down shooter: The neural network is also shaped by interactions with the surrounding world. Kill for the common good or kill for mercy. Player actions will unlock one of three possible endings. Play again with new tactics to see how Karma reacts.



An immersive cybernetic world: 3D cinematics, animated cutscenes, and a deep plot with three possible endings will take players deep into the world of Memory Lost, and allow them to shape who they will become on their warpath to freedom.



About ESDigital Games



ESDigital Games is a global video game publishing company specializing in premium indie and mid-core games for both PC and consoles. ESDigital Games has published and distributed original titles, including AWAKEN – Astral Blade, Unusual Findings, Cats on Duty, Deck of Ashes, and many more.



The publisher’s catalog will get even richer in the coming months and years with eagerly awaited games such as Steel Seed, Sky of Tides, Island of Winds, and Memory Lost, as well as future updates of REMEDIUM, Battlejuice Alchemist, and Scholar of the Arcane Arts.