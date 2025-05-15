Cute Diorama Builder, Islands & Trains, Gets Release Date And Trailer

Islands & Trains is the latest title from game dev duo Fabian Smith and Akos Makovics, and is being published by Future Friends Games. A demo was previously available on PC and the full game will be released on May 29, 2025.

Islands & Trains gives gamers exactly those things, in a cute sandbox/diorama game that puts the focus on creativity and building rather than strict goals or missions. Players can build elaborate train tracks through various locations, from mountains to snow-covered towns, and decorate with animals, houses, and more.

“Islands & Trains is a love letter to building little toy train dioramas in our childhood,” the developers said on the game’s official website. “Build your own tiny world, lay your railroad on top and just enjoy your beloved creation. No goals, no timer, no missions, no stress. Just happy accidents.”

Games as Toys

Islands & Trains’ developers aren’t shy about their inspirations, citing Townscapers, Islanders, and Dorfromantik. All of these have a focus on creative building, although only Townscapers completely removes any semblance of actual gameplay for a streamlined “playing with blocks” feel.

Islands & Trains looks to follow suit, although with a greater focus on customization (Townscapers’ algorithm chooses things like building style). The game will ship with over 400 tiles to choose from, including lighthouses, castles, and trees, alongside animals such as cows, sheep, and ducks, which will help each diorama come to life.

You can, of course, build the trains too.

Players have the freedom to build pretty much anything, from sprawling hilltop towns to dinky seaside villages, and run a train track through it to create a sedate journey or the equivalent of a rollercoaster ride.

Cozy Choo Choo Creativity

The Islands & Trains aesthetic is twee and low poly, which suits this kind of toy/game, and is the work of co-developer, Fabian Smith. It’s also something he’s been working on outside of his day job as a kindergarten teacher.

“I have been working on my dream game for 3 years now. It won’t be long until you can become a chill train conductor as well – the biggest of choooooo chooooos to all of you,” he said on his official X (Twitter) account, on which he also regularly posts updates about the game.

Smith has been working with the co-developer, Akos Makovics, for a while. Makovics is the programmer for their games, which include mobile titles Air Hockey Championship Deluxe and Papery Planes.

Future Friends Games is an indie publisher that focuses on marketing games rather than funding them. Previous titles it’s handled include Vampire Survivors, Gourdlets, Keep Driving, and Frog Detective.