PRESS RELEASE – Cute Bug-Theme Idler Bugtopia Launches on PC Today

May 22, 2025 – Step into the gentle world of Bugtopia, and let a charming rubber ducky isopod be your friendly guide. From offering helpful gameplay tips to reminding you to take breaks, this tiny companion ensures you’re never alone in your relaxing journey.

As the caretaker of Bugtopia, you’ll raise a variety of fascinating bugs just beyond the screen. Buy baby bugs, design cozy terrariums, and either sell your bugs for profit or let them quietly generate passive income.

Unlock advanced features like the breeding box to expand your collection and watch your tiny ecosystem flourish. Each bug is brought to life with a lovely crafted art style – cute and cartoony, yet full of detailed character designs. A phobia-friendly mode is also on the way, so even players with insect aversions can enjoy the colourful, diverse world of bugs and begin their own entomological adventure.

With over 300 collectible bugs, 54 of which are modelled after real-world species, with unique glowing effects and sounds, Bugtopia is a paradise for collectors. Breed rare variants to complete your in-game collection and fulfill your entomological curiosity. And “bugs” here aren’t just insects – they also include arthropods and other tiny vertebrates.

Players can mix and match 78 types of water, soil, and wallpapers, along with 5 different time periods and 3 dynamic weather systems, to create unique miniature habitats. Bugs will react to their environment, and the decorations inside the terrarium will change gradually over time.

With over 300 landscaping items and more than 750 unique variation states, your terrarium will evolve just like a real ecosystem. Over 450 of these variations can also be unlocked while offline.

Even during a hectic day, Bugtopia offers a pocket of calm. The developers plan to add a wallpaper mode in future updates, blending the game seamlessly into your workspace. With a built-in Pomodoro timer, you can raise bugs while staying productive – reminding you to take breaks, get hydrated, stretch your legs, and then check on your terrarium. Let the vibrant scenery and tiny ecosystems offer you a gentle sense of life and comfort.

No word on whether they all eat each other.

“We hope that every player finds their own sense of peace and healing in Bugtopia,” said Dvion, the game’s leading producer. Inspired by a personal love for insect-keeping and the challenges of a nomadic lifestyle, Bugtopia was born as a virtual sanctuary – where everyone can experience the quiet joy of caring for tiny creatures no matter where they are.

Bugtopia launches on May 22 on PC.

About Nocturnal Games

Driven by a passion for cozy, relaxing games, leading producer Dvion, artist Mona and programmer Peecub made up Nocturnal Games. Bugtopia is their debut game; The game was born from a Game Jam (BOOOM). Nocturnal Games was formed through online recruitment for the event.

About GCORES PUBLISHING

GCORES, one of China’s largest game media communities, launched the Game Jam event BOOOM in 2019. After establishing the publishing department to better support the gems created in BOOOM, GCORES PUBLISHING is committed to discovering and promoting high-quality indie games, as well as evaluating developers’ creative and artistic ideas to the wider audience they deserve.