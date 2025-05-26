PRESS RELEASE – Curvature Demo Highlighted in Raw Combat-Focused Trailer

May 26, 2025 – Curvature now has an updated public demo and a brand-new trailer – this time focused entirely on the game’s raw combat, intensity, and momentum.

The demo invites players to step into the role of a nameless machine, deployed to a volatile, corrupted planet ruled by gruesome creatures. With no hand-holding, players must navigate an interconnected world full of puzzles, intelligent enemies, and hidden truths – using everything from brute force to clever environmental manipulation.

Curvature is about exploration, adaptation, and confronting the unknown with whatever tools you can find. The demo gives a real taste of what makes this world dangerous and compelling – from smart enemy behavior to creative problem-solving.

Key Features

A dark, interconnected world: Explore diverse locations like caves, forests, ruins, and high-tech facilities – all filled with hostile forces and strange allies.

Challenging combat: Engage in deep, reaction-based battles featuring smart, coordinated enemies who won’t fight fair.

Creative problem-solving: Solve environmental puzzles with gadgets, physics interactions, and telekinetic abilities.

Freedom of approach: Revisit earlier obstacles with new tools, or find clever alternate solutions using the environment and objects around you.

Build your playstyle: Use unique melee and ranged weapons, tactical devices, mobility gadgets, and powerful alien tech to adapt to any situation.

About the developer

Pawel is a solo game developer from Germany who has been independently building Curvature for years. Focused on interesting and unique gameplay systems, atmospheric design, deep world-building and meaningful challenge, Curvature is a labor of love and an ambitious take on the Soulslike genre.