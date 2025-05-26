Skip to content
PRESS RELEASE – Curvature Demo Highlighted in Raw Combat-Focused Trailer

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
May 26, 2025
May 26, 2025 – Curvature now has an updated public demo and a brand-new trailer – this time focused entirely on the game’s raw combat, intensity, and momentum.

The demo invites players to step into the role of a nameless machine, deployed to a volatile, corrupted planet ruled by gruesome creatures. With no hand-holding, players must navigate an interconnected world full of puzzles, intelligent enemies, and hidden truths – using everything from brute force to clever environmental manipulation.

Curvature is about exploration, adaptation, and confronting the unknown with whatever tools you can find. The demo gives a real taste of what makes this world dangerous and compelling – from smart enemy behavior to creative problem-solving.

Key Features

A dark, interconnected world: Explore diverse locations like caves, forests, ruins, and high-tech facilities – all filled with hostile forces and strange allies.

Challenging combat: Engage in deep, reaction-based battles featuring smart, coordinated enemies who won’t fight fair.

Creative problem-solving: Solve environmental puzzles with gadgets, physics interactions, and telekinetic abilities.

Freedom of approach: Revisit earlier obstacles with new tools, or find clever alternate solutions using the environment and objects around you.

Build your playstyle: Use unique melee and ranged weapons, tactical devices, mobility gadgets, and powerful alien tech to adapt to any situation.

About the developer

Pawel is a solo game developer from Germany who has been independently building Curvature for years. Focused on interesting and unique gameplay systems, atmospheric design, deep world-building and meaningful challenge, Curvature is a labor of love and an ambitious take on the Soulslike genre.

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

