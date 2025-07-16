Cult-Classic RPG, OFF, Releases August 15

PRESS RELEASE – 16 JULY 2025 – Fangamer and Mortis Ghost are proud to confirm that OFF will release digitally on August 15 on Nintendo Switch and Steam, with physicals for Nintendo Switch expected to be available in Q1 2026.

“Locking in the digital release date of the game means we’ve been able to set our timeline for everything downstream of that, especially the physical release. Based on our August 15 digital release, we’re planning for a street date in Q1 2026, which should also be when Standard and Bad Human Edition preorders arrive,” said Fangamer.

​”We’re currently looking into doing everything we’ll need to make an EU release of the Bad Human Edition of the game possible.”

Free Prologue

The free Prologue launched during Steam Next Fest kicked the hype into overdrive and it’s rated Very Positive on Steam. Now with well over 140,000 wishlists, fans across the world are showing OFF their excitement. Best of all: progress in the Prologue transfers over into the full game, so it’s a perfect way to get a head start.

The prologue/demo will be taken down on July 31, so all efforts can go into updating the full release, but a save file will still transfer.

Combatter Up – Critical Hit System

Introducing: the critical hit system. Players can charge up a critical attack, but did you know that using items critically can also provide a special effect, such as restoring extra HP?

The crit animation now follows players through the menu, to use incoming critical hit to power up any menu option, not just Attack.

Dedan’s powerful Hour Hand and Half Past attacks have always happened at set intervals, but the game never made the cadence of the fight legible to players. A ticking clock now lets players know how much time they have until another super-move arrives.

About the Game

Take control of the Batter as he seeks to purify an uncanny and hopeless world haunted by specters, guided by a cryptic, grinning cat called The Judge.

As they move the Batter through increasingly confused zones, a farm that extracts metal from the inside of cattle, an amusement park full of people too frightened to enjoy themselves, and a sugar factory with ominous smokestacks, players must reckon with The Batter’s mission themselves.

(re)Play the definitive version of a beloved cult classic, reimagined for modern platforms.

Key Features

Uncover the secrets of an uncanny world and command a being known as The Batter.

Crush the specters with the help of an all-new battle system.

Find a rollercoaster too scary to ride, a library terrorized by a page thief, a mall that you cannot escape.

The new version of OFF features all-new areas and bosses designed by the game’s creator Mortis Ghost.

Purify the Queen’s Zones so her citizens can get back to work.

About Mortis Ghost

Mortis Ghost is a comic artist and game developer from Brussels, Belgium. His most famous work is OFF, a surreal RPG released in 2008. Among his other achievements are the graphic novels “Dr Cataclysm” (2020) and “The Sun of the Mages” (2022). Besides that, he loves food.

About Fangamer

Fangamer is a videogame merchandise company founded in 2008 in Tucson, Arizona. In addition to producing merchandise for games like UNDERTALE, Hollow Knight, and Stardew Valley, Fangamer publishes physical editions of indie games on a variety of platforms; OFF is the first title it’s developed for Steam and Nintendo Switch.