Crowdfunding Campaign Launches For Transforming Handheld ONEXSUGAR 

OneXPlayer, the tech company behind a transforming gaming laptop and modern gaming handhelds, has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the ONEXSUGAR, an Android-based handheld the company is billing as “the world’s first transformable dual-screen device.”

The campaign was looking to reach an extremely low goal of $1,274, and almost immediately exceeded this by a frankly ludicrous 9,228% (and climbing). OneXPlayer has already revealed individual unit prices, plus details on extras for those who pledge. As for the types of gamers ONEXSUGAR is aimed at, the answer is both modern and retro ones.

“Play 3DS-style games with a dual-screen setup or enjoy classic handheld mode for Android and emulated titles,” OneXPlayer said on the device’s campaign page. “Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 power for seamless gaming,” it added in a press release. “AAA, cloud, emulation.”

Two Screens For The Price of One

While there are handheld gaming devices out there with two screens, none of them allow gamers to switch between the two by converting the device to just one screen. That’s where ONEXSUGAR comes in. Promo material presents it as a friendly little robot, and it’s hard not to look at it that way, thanks to its generous main 6.02” screen and controller-arms.

The ONEXSUGAR can be used as a modern gaming device, although some current AAA titles might struggle to run.

Its second 3.92”screen can be folded out to act as a top panel, used as a main screen between the controllers, or tucked neatly into the back of the device. Both screens are OLED and come fitted with protectors. The ONEXSUGAR also lets gamers play on one screen and use the other for tasks such as browsing and chatting.

Inside, its Qualcomm Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor is powerful enough to handle retro game emulation and even some contemporary AAA titles. The ONEXSUGAR also comes with proprietary Sugar console software, to instantly switch modes, map keys, split dual screens, customize RGB lighting, adjust power settings, enable bypass charging, and focus with screen masking.

Sturdy Build And Early Bird Extras

For a device focused on constant movement and transformation, concerns about its durability are warranted. OneXPlayer has revealed that the main frame is a unibody aluminium alloy frame, and the arms incorporate SK7 special steel, which is a high-carbon steel known for its excellent hardness and wear resistance. The arm controllers themselves incorporate Hall effect sticks, too, so gaming will be responsive and resistant to stick drift no matter whether it’s an older PS1 title or something more modern.

OneXPlayer has previously run 10 successful crowdfunding campaigns; the ONEXSUGAR campaign is set to last a month, with almost 200 backers already at the time of writing. ONEXSUGAR devices will retail for $799, but those who pledge within 72 hours can save 25%, and get extras like interchangeable stick and d-pad covers.