Crime Boss: Rockay City Update 16 Has Arrived

Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: June 25, 2025
Crime Boss: Rockay City Update 16 Has Arrived

PRESS RELEASE – June 24, 2025 – Hot on the heels of celebrating two years in Rockay City, INGAME STUDIOS and 505 Games have unveiled the latest upgrades in Update 16. Bringing a high-stakes art gallery heist, AI improvements, and fresh tools for new recruits.

The Crew Finally Got The Memo

Bots are now smarter and will follow commands without wandering off.

They will seek cover like pros – no more standing in front of bullets.

Crew members will drop bags when under fire.

There are even more subtle tweaks players will notice.

New Player Boosts

How to Heist Guide: Accessible in the Pause Menu mid-mission for instant tips.

Revamped Tutorial: Now a lower-difficulty bank job with co-op support.

More Key Improvements

Intel Balancing in Single-player: More rewards, fewer soldiers needed.

Mission Splits: Bank Robbery now has two distinct pre-sets – RDR: Express and RDR: Financial Center.

Bug Fixes: From perk descriptions to turf wars, 50+ tweaks for smoother gameplay.

This update is now live on all platforms with full crossplay support.

The Crime Boss: Rockay City Epic Games key and Crime Boss: Rockay City Steam key are available on Eneba.

