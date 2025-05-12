PRESS RELEASE – Crashlands 2 Welcomes New Modes, Improvements in 1.1 Update, Now on PC And Mobile

May 12, 2025 – Butterscotch Shenanigans today releases the version 1.1 update for Crashlands 2, adding new Legend and Explorer difficulty modes, the Compendium, and improvements to the early game experience. Download the free update to the friendship-fueled open-world crafting RPG and sequel to Crashlands, which amassed more than 1.8MM downloads, now on PC, iOS, and Android.

Give intergalactic trucker Flux Dabes a run for her money with the new Legend Mode, a bigger challenge for those who already beat the game in Challenge Mode and said it wasn’t even that hard. All those vicious little aliens and exploding plants on Woanope now hit harder and faster, and poor Flux is just a bit squishier.

But not everyone wants a challenge. Crashlands 2 has farming, fishing, home-building, and an enormous story filled with delightful characters. Want all that without all the stress? Sit down with a cup of tea and a blanket, and try out the new Explorer Mode, fine-tuned for maximum comfort.

“Crashlands 2 has only been out for a few weeks, but we’ve been working our butts off to read and address player feedback,” said Adam Coster, co-founder of Butterscotch Shenanigans. “We’ve already deployed 5 small patches, but 1.1 is our first major update. And it turned out that the players were right: the game was already a blast but all of these changes even made us have a lot more fun playing it. We’ll keep improving the game for a while yet, and we’re looking forward to seeing players come back to try out these changes and give us their next round of feedback.”

Crashlands 2 made some, shall we say, controversial departures from the original. The dev team heard that feedback loud and clear. The 1.1 update brings back The Compendium, which logs all the stuff Flux discovers, shows global stats, and reveals just how many recipes, pets, and other resources you have left to reach 100%. This update also makes your pets into fully active combat companions and adds randomized bonus stats to crafted armor. These changes bring back things that people loved about the original, while still letting Crashlands 2 have its own flavor.

Reviewers of Crashlands 2 frequently said the same thing: “This game is great but I wish it opened up more quickly.” Well, now it does. The 1.1 update adds new Weapons, Gadgets, and Trinkets to the beginning of the game, so you can start experimenting with the deep Equipment Sets system as soon as you start playing.

In addition to those big-ticket items, the 1.1 update improves tons of odds-and-ends throughout the game. Nighttime darkness is now adjustable, base-building has been improved with customizable home teleporters and the ability to build on more of the world, and more.

About Butterscotch Shenanigans

Located in Saint Louis, Missouri, Butterscotch Shenanigans is an award-winning family-run indie developer. The nine-person team’s previous releases include Quadropus Rampage with nearly 5 million downloads on mobile, Flop Rocket with 1.5 million downloads, and Crashlands with 1.8 million units downloaded worldwide.