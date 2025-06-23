Skip to content
Cooperative Horror Game UNDERWARD Now Available on PS5

PRESS RELEASE – June 23, 2025 – INTENSE Co., Ltd. today announced that its 1 – 4 player co-op exploration horror game UNDERWARD is now available worldwide on PlayStation 5.

Originally released on Steam on February 5, 2025, UNDERWARD has surpassed 100,000 units sold thanks to its tense, team-oriented gameplay. Players descend into a procedurally generated underground quarantine ward, evading deadly creatures – including the infamous Seductive Nurse – while transporting and extracting living “TEST-SUBJECTS.”

Summer Roadmap

A free major update scheduled for this summer will introduce:

Even more diverse, highly randomized floors.

New enemies and items that deepen strategy and replayability.

Cross-platform play between PS5 and PC (in development).

Day-and-Date Steam Update

To celebrate the PS5 launch, the Steam version receives free update v1.1.0.2 starting today, adding:

Subject Library – view lore and flavor text for every collected TEST-SUBJECT.

New enemies – headlined by the horrific Bucket Nurse.

New items and utilities to spice up runs.

Quality-of-life additions – achievements, balance tweaks, new emotes, and more.

