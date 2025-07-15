Competition Heats Up; Price Of Glory Players Now Earn Cash For Wins

PRESS RELEASE – July 15, 2025 – Marauder Tech Games, the premier independent AA studio led by former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Carolina Panther Morgan Kane, is proud to announce that its hit, highly anticipated turn-based mobile strategy game, Price of Glory 1.9, is now live for Cash Tournaments in the United States. Players from across the nation can now play-to-earn in competitive matches where every move matters.

Compete For Cash Prizes

Welcome to Price of Glory, an asynchronous turn-based strategy game where players can compete for real rewards. Featured in this new 1.9 update, players can now play Crystal matches to earn enough crystals for cash games or deposit money directly into their wallet, allowing them to compete for real-life currency.

Players can choose from two entry amounts, $1 or $5. Marauder Tech Games is also excited to announce that they will be hosting private tournaments, with invitations given out in Discord, on social media, or at local in person events.

Price of Glory is a game of pure skill where nothing is left to chance. Players must carefully protect their stronghold against enemy forces while taking turns to advance into each other’s territory, overcome the opposing army, and destroy the enemy base to win. Clever positioning, effective attacks, and tactical foresight are essential in this strategy mobile title.

Watch Your Troops Come To Life

Immerse yourself in the world of Price of Glory with the game’s 3D map; units spawn onto the battlefield with idle animations and particle effects. Call upon scouts to see through the fog of war, revealing your enemy’s position, and anticipate unseen threats to your party with healers.

Powerful units, known as Heroes, possess unique abilities to change the tide of war. Summon Worp, a mech hero with teleportation abilities, or Blix, capable of converting an enemy unit into one of your own. The game’s primary resource, Animo, is used for spawning units, moving, attacking, and using special abilities. A limited amount of Animo is generated each turn, meaning every choice matters.

Join In On The Action

New players looking to join the action can experience Price of Glory’s thorough tutorial system. Begin with an overview of the game’s objective: reducing the enemy’s base to rubble. Following this objective, learn how to manage Animo, spawn different enemy types, and check your units’ HP and attack power. Some units require more Animo to spawn in exchange for greater damage, so managing this balance is a key skill.

Once you’ve completed the tutorial, you’re ready to take to the battlefield. “AI Battles ” are the game’s quickplay mode, dropping players straight into the action for low-stakes play. For serious competitors, tournaments and head-to-head cash matches will up the ante. More options will be added over time, and eventually players could expect to play for large prize pools.

Gameplay Features

3D graphics immerse players in this competitive medieval world.

A refined tutorial system offers new players a quick overview of the game.

Asynchronous play encourages players to play how they want, when they want, giving them up to 24 hours per turn. Faster turn timers are coming soon.

Strategic gameplay challenges players to think strategically as they manage Animo resources, control strategic tiles, and maneuver around various map layouts to outsmart their opponents.

Casual play is available through the “AI Battle” game mode. These one-off matches offer rewards to unlock future in-game content.

Three tournament modes offer competitive play for those looking to up the ante. Tournaments can be entered using salt crystals earned in-game or purchased directly.

A Dynasty system rewards players for inviting friends and being active in-game to receive in-game benefits.

Price of Glory’s 1.9 update is out now for iOS and Android in select regions.

About Marauder Tech Games

Driven by a passion for gaming, the founder, Morgan Kane, pursued his vision for turn-based strategy with patience and determination. Piece by piece, Morgan assembled a team to bring this vision to life. Today, the studio boasts over 20 dedicated team members and several supporting agencies.