Clumsy Bear Games Wins Indie Showcase at Develop:Brighton 2025 With Cozy Folklore Deckbuilder Hungry Horrors

PRESS RELEASE – July 15, 2025 – Independent studio Clumsy Bear Games has won the prestigious Indie Showcase Award at this year’s Develop:Brighton 2025 for their debut title Hungry Horrors, a genre-blending roguelite deckbuilder where players don’t fight monsters, they feed them.

Set in a whimsical, folklore-rich world inspired by British and Irish mythology, Hungry Horrors invites players to serve ravenous creatures traditional regional dishes instead of battling them. With its distinctive “feed, don’t fight” mechanic, the game blends strategic depth with playful charm, appealing to both deckbuilder fans and players drawn to cozy aesthetics.

The title stood out at Develop’s Indie Showcase for its polished presentation, intuitive tutorial, and satisfying tactical gameplay. The Hungry Horrors demo currently holds a 96% “Very Positive” rating on Steam and a 4.9 rating on Itch.io, reflecting strong support from players ahead of its full release.

“We were already thrilled to be selected as one of ten finalists for the Indie Showcase at Develop:Brighton, among so many amazing titles,” said Jerzy Pilch, co-founder of Clumsy Bear Games. “We’re a tiny self-funded studio of two, putting literally all our time into this game, hoping it will be worth it at the end of the road. This award gives us a strong signal that maybe we’re on the right track after all.”

Hungry Horrors is currently in development for PC (Windows, Linux, Mac) and Steam Deck, with a free demo available now on Steam and Itch.io and Early Access planned for late 2025.

About the Game

In Hungry Horrors, players take on the role of a princess tasked with feeding monsters from British and Irish folklore before they devour her. The culinary deckbuilder blends retro 2D pixel art visuals, turn-based card gameplay, roguelite progression and storytelling, gothic camp, and distinctly British humour.

Key Features

Feed, Don’t Fight – Gameplay focused on matching dishes to monsters’ preferences, replacing traditional combat.

Legendary Monsters – Encounter iconic folklore creatures such as Jenny Greenteeth, Dullahan, and Glaistig.

Traditional Dishes – Serve authentic regional recipes like Bara Brith and Cranachan.

Strategic Deckbuilding – Build a deck using dishes, spices, herbs, and utensils for strategic depth.

Pixel-Art & Music – Enjoy vibrant pixel art visuals and original whimsical music composed exclusively for the game.

About The Studio

Clumsy Bear Studio is a two-person indie game development team from the UK, consisting of Jerzy and Scott. As massive gamers and geeks, we aim to make games that we genuinely enjoy playing. We collaborate with talented composer Henry Taylor, who creates bespoke music for Hungry Horrors.