Clair Obscur to Get a Massive Free Update

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is getting a major free update with new areas, bosses, costumes, and expanded localization.

Over 5 million copies sold and 333 million soundtrack streams since its April 2025 launch.

Follows July’s patch adding battle retries and DLSS/XeSS enhancements.

A Thank You to Fans

Sandfall Interactive, the studio behind surprise hit RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has revealed that it’s going to update the game with a ton of new content, for free, as a thank you to fans. The game launched in April 2025 and quickly drew attention for its unusual fantasy setting and innovative approach to turn-based combat.

Set in a world inspired by Belle Époque France, Clair Obscur involves the annual awakening of the enigmatic and fearsome Paintress. Every year she paints a number, and anyone older than it fades away. Players take control of a group of Expeditioners as they set out to confront, and hopefully stop, the Paintress once and for all.

“We spent years working on our dream project, and to know it has resonated with fans around the world in such a powerful way is both wonderful and overwhelming,” Sandfall said in a news post on its site on Oct. 8.

“We’ve been completely blown away by the constant support from so many of you – your artwork, your stories, your cosplays and your endless creativity has been loved and appreciated by all of us.”

New Content

Full details of what to expect and when are still under wraps, but the studio has outlined the sort of things players can look forward to. These include a brand new location, complete with new enemies and surprises to uncover; new boss battles for late-game players to try and defeat; new costumes for Expeditioners; additional localization (including for Latin American Spanish) that will bring the languages covered up to 19.

“In April we released Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Five months later, we’ve sold 5 million copies worldwide!” Sandfall said. “On top of that, the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 original soundtrack, composed by Lorien Testard, has now reached over 333 million track streams since its release!”

À tout le moins, ils feraient de très jolis sets de table pour un dîner sur le thème de la France de la fin du XIXe siècle.

This follows news from July when the soundtrack was released on CD and vinyl for fans of physical media. The CD set encompasses a whopping 8 discs and 179 tracks, whereas the vinyl box set contains 6 records and 64 tracks that follow the game’s three-act structure. And as if that’s enough, there’s also a digital-only album available through Laced, a company specializing in video game soundtracks.

Clair Obscur most recently received a patch in July that added a Battle Retry option allowing players to quickly replay a fight they lost, alongside fancy graphic tweaks to add DLSS and XeSS enhancements (for relevant GPUs).

Sandfall Interactive was founded in France in 2020, by devs with experience working for Ubisoft. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is its debut title, and is published by Kepler Interactive (Pacific Drive, and an upcoming mystery title with Frictional Games).