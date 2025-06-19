Chronicles of the Wolf is Out Now

PRESS RELEASE – June 19, 2025 – The wait is over. Metroidvania fans can now rejoice as Chronicles of the Wolf, the haunting new action-platformer from iconic developer Migami Games, is now ready to take top spot in your games library.

Available digitally for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC – with physical editions arriving for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.

Early Reviews

“Chronicles of the Wolf is a magnificent spiritual successor to the Castlevanias that followed the metroidvania structure.”

90% – PSX Brasil

“Fans of Castlevania will absolutely lap this Chronicles of the Wolf.”

85% – Loot Level Chill

“If you love the old-school Castlevania games then you’ll adore Chronicles of the Wolf so get ready to slay monsters on an epic adventure.”

80% – Video Chums

A Stunning Gothic Adventure Awaits

Take up the mantle of Mateo Lombardo, the last apprentice of the ancient Rose Cross Order, on the hunt for the terrifying Beast of Gévaudan – a creature pulled straight from 18th century legend and reimagined in a stunning, pixel-gothic world.

With over 100 unique enemies and an epic journey based on real-world legend, the experience is a dream come true for fans of the genre. Littered with hidden paths, dark secrets, brutal bosses and multiple endings your first run would just be scratching the surface of this Migami masterpiece.

Expect tight combat, challenging enemies, and gorgeous gothic environments with a dynamic day-night cycle.

Genuine Gaming Talent with Real Credibility

Narration by Robert Belgrade, legendary voice of Alucard (Castlevania: Symphony of the Night), as well as fan-favourite roles from Tekken, Mega Man X7 (Signas) and Soul Blade (Rock).

Original soundtrack by Jeffrey Montoya, with a powerful guest track from Óscar Araujo, acclaimed composer of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Lords of Shadow 2, and the cult film Neon Flesh.

Special Guest Appearance

“Bloodstained” is a trademark and/or registered trademark of ArtPlay, Inc.. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is developed by Artplay, Inc.. Published by 505 Games S.p.A

Special guest appearance by Bloodless from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, voiced by Kira Buckland (NieR: Automata, Genshin Impact, Street Fighter V).

Key Features

Be the True Knight – Step into the boots of Mateo Lombardo and rise to greatness.

Bloodless Joins the Fight – Guest star Bloodless from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night makes a special appearance.

Hunt the Beast – Track and face the legendary Beast of Gévaudan in a thrilling quest.

Conquer Brutal Bosses – Test your skills against powerful enemies promising intense battles.

Explore Vast Castles – Discover sprawling areas packed with secrets, puzzles, and danger.

Unlock Powerful Abilities – Gain upgrades and power-ups to forge your path to victory.

Stunning Storytelling – Immerse yourself in illustrated cutscenes and narration by the iconic Robert Belgrade.

Uncover Dark Secrets – Dive into a haunting tale and reveal the truth behind the Beast.