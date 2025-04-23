Capcom Enjoys 11-Year Streak of Increased Operating Income

The 2024 fiscal year that ended in March marked nine years of Capcom increasing its corporate value by 10% since 2015, going from $1.14 billion to $10.9 billion, while operating income grew 12.3% or $44.2 million year-on-year to reach a total of $402.5 million.

Capcom attributed its success story to keeping up with an industry that’s seen tremendous change since the company was established in Osaka, Japan, in 1983. Chiefly, technological advancements of consoles, PCs, smartphones, and the internet.

“We see these changes as an opportunity, and as a result of our efforts to strengthen our development structure and promote digitalization, the fiscal year ended March 2024 marks 11 consecutive years of increased operating income,” Capcom said in its integrated financial report for 2024.

Continued Streak of Sales Growth

The Japanese gaming powerhouse hit another sales record with 45.89 million units in total sold in over 230 million countries, continuing its nine-year streak of year-on-year unit sales growth. Digital sales remains the biggest cash cow with 90% of the total sales (41.35 million units) for the 2024 fiscal year.

Capcom’s biggest franchises, Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, and Mega Man are still racking up sales, but most notable contributors to last year’s success were Street Fighter 6, which sold 3.3 million units, and Dragon’s Dogma 2, with 2.63 million units sold.

“As we utilize our popular proprietary content for multiple game platforms, we are also actively turning it into movies, theater productions, and other non-game media,” the company said.

The company has a current reach of 1.5 billion players and a continued strong relationship with them will be key to the ambitious targets set for the future.

Financial And Sales Targets Going Forward

The sales target for the 2025 fiscal year is planned for 50 million units, but the eventual long-term goal is an ambitious 100 million units worldwide with a heavy focus on digital sales.

“In order to achieve annual software sales of 100 million units, we need to expand sales within this market of approximately 1.5 billion people, and at the same time, strengthen our pipeline of new products by expanding our development system,” said Haruhiro Tsujimoto, president and COO of Capcom, in the report.

According to data from research firms, the global gaming population is estimated to be approximately 3.3 billion people, with most of them playing on mobiles.