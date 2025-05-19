Call of Duty: Warzone Pulled From Mobile Stores

Activision has delisted the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone from Google Play and Apple’s App Store as the game failed to meet the studio’s expectations. Players who managed to download and install the game before May 19, 2025, will still be able to play it and use existing in-game currency, but won’t be able to make any new purchases or get refunds.

Call of Duty: Warzone was launched in March 2024 on mobile devices, but first appeared on PC in 2019. The mobile version offered a similar gameplay experience as the parent game, and allowed for levels and progress to be shared between the PC/console version. The current PC and console version of Warzone will remain available.

“We deeply appreciate your dedication and passion for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile,” Activision said in a post on its X (Twitter) channel. “Going forward, we will be streamlining the scope of the game. This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors and while we’re proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences.”

Military Shooter Goes Free-to-Play

The Call of Duty franchise first started in 2003 with the eponymous game developed by Treyarch and published by Activision. Initially set in WWII, the games soon shifted focus to more contemporary times with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. This title also saw more of an emphasis on the multiplayer aspect, which has dominated the series since Black Ops 4 (2013).

Warzone was included with the 2019 version of Modern Warfare, but was also available as a standalone multiplayer battle royale title. However, Activision shut its servers down in September 2023 to focus on the newer version of Warzone (released in 2022).

Warzone on PC.

The newer Warzone is a free-to-play live service Call of Duty game, where players can buy skins and other cosmetics, as well as typical DLC. It’s currently on Season 3, which has introduced the ability to shoot weapons as players are airdropped onto a map, a new casual Battle Royale mode, and various tweaks such as a redesigned buy station for in-game gear.

Cash Cow of Duty

While the main Warzone title has shown a consistent player base, with the game routinely ranking highly across PC and consoles, the mobile version saw a sharp decrease in revenue quite soon after its launch.

According to Statista, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile saw player revenue of $3.97 million in April 2024, one month after its launch. However, this rapidly dwindled to an average of less than half a million dollars per month from November 2024 to February 2025.

“Players who have the game installed before Monday, May 19, 2025 will still have access to the game with continued cross-progression of shared inventories using existing content, and servers with matchmaking for online play,” Activision said on X. “Any unspent COD Points can also be redeemed in-game toward available content in the Store.”

Warzone on mobile. Of course someone called themselves Frank Castle.

Activision also created an FAQ page for the delisting, where it said the Warzone Mobile servers will not be taken offline yet: “Servers for online play will remain available and we will notify players of any changes.”

However, the publisher did make some concessions to existing Warzone Mobile players, by offering an incentive to log in to the still-running Call of Duty: Mobile.

“For a limited time, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players can log in to Call of Duty: Mobile using their Activision account and receive COD Points redeemable in Call of Duty: Mobile equal to 2X the amount of their Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile COD Points balance, plus other awesome rewards.”