Bygone Dreams Gets a Full Release Date And a Brand-new Trailer

PRESS RELEASE – June 6, 2025 – Bygone Dreams is a high fantasy Action-Adventure set inside a surreal dream world where players face fantastical adversaries, solve puzzles, and fight their way through challenging bosses in a quest to save the world’s matron deity and stop the nightmare consuming the dream.

“As well we are also super excited that GrabTheGames partners with Cyberstep for the Asian region to bring this new game to Steam on June 2,” GrabTheGames said in a press release.

About Bygone Dreams

Experience the epic story with over 2 hours of fully voiced cutscenes.

18 unique bosses.

45+ enemies, each with distinct mechanics.

Full voice acting.

52 unique soundtrack pieces, recorded by local Bosnian bands.

Crafting, looting, puzzles, and much more.

Awards

Winner of the Reboot Develop “Visual Excellence” award.

Winner at the 2021 WN Dev Contest as chosen by Epic Games.

About GrabTheGames

GrabTheGames is a publisher based in Olsztyn Poland with almost 100 titles published on multiple platforms, well-known from titles like: Ale & Tale Tavern, Gladiator Guild Manager, Outpath and Rungore.

About Prime Time

Prime Time is an independent video game developer dedicated to crafting innovative projects that merge diverse genres, artistic styles, and thematic concepts, with the goal of engaging a broad and varied audience. The studio’s most recent endeavor, Bygone Dreams, exemplifies this ambitious vision.

About CyberStep

CyberStep, Inc. is a leading game developer and publisher from Japan which was founded in April 2000. From popular online action games such as “Onigiri” and “GetAmped,” to the world’s first online claw machine game “Toreba,” CyberStep brings over 20 years of experience and expertise in the game industry.