Bye Bye, BioWare: RPG legend closes after 31 years

BioWare has shut down after 31 years in operation. The legendary RPG studio, which created iconic titles like Mass Effect and Dragon Age, was still creating Mass Effect 5 when the developers heard the news. Why did BioWare shut down?

Less than three months ago, investors bought BioWare’s parent company EA for a staggering $55 billion. Since then, EA has killed off 400 jobs. Moving forward, we can expect fewer action-adventure titles from the studio.

BioWare Buyout: the Timeline

When What Happened December 10, 2020 BioWare officially announces Mass Effect 5 September 29, 2025 Investors led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund announced they’re buying EA for $55 billion. August 4, 2026 The transaction closes October 22, 2026 EA announces BioWare’s shutdown and cuts 400 jobs

Mass Effect 5 was also a casualty in the buyout: the game was scrapped after the shutdown was announced.

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A Founder’s Farewell

BioWare co-founder Greg Zeschuk had already left the studio before the shutdown happened, but he knew an investor buyout would be “the final nail in the coffin,” he said. Zeschuk added that BioWare makes “unusual games that take a long time,” which may not be appeal to investors, adding that “it’s easier just to pump out sports games every year and that’s a better business model in some ways,” which could be why BioWare shut down.

However, business models and profitability aren’t the only important thing when it comes to running a game studio. Authenticity and expertise are crucial. Zeschuk warns of a “harsh reality” that awaits developers, not just EA.

Investors with a business background may be well and good, he says, but “none of these people have ever made a game, like, never really sat and made one, like, from start to finish, even a small thing, they just don’t know how it works.”

There’s this weird belief that you can just kind of recreate great games with random people and AI. It doesn’t work – Greg Zeschuk

Legacy Lives On

Though BioWare has ended its 31-year run, its parent company EA will continue with

Apex Legends, action-adventure games like Marvel’s Iron Man, Star Wars: Jedi 3, and Battlefield. EA will also continue its line of sports games. Rumors have also surfaced that Respawn and DICE have Star Wars: Battlefront 3 in development.

Outside the gaming world, the live-action Mass Effect adaptation is still in the works at Prime. The Mass Effect TV series will allegedly remain true to the original source material, which means there won’t be rewrites just to appeal to non-gamer audiences.

The investors who bought EA haven’t officially said why they shut down BioWare, but its closure poses questions on what it could mean for developers who create complex, creative titles.

As we bid BioWare farewell, it’s worth revisiting their best work.

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