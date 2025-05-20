PRESS RELEASE – Bus Flipper Simulator Brings Bus Restoration to PC Later This Year

May 20, 2025 – Polden Publishing and developer Project Zima are officially announcing that Bus Flipper Simulator, a renovation sim for rusty old buses that’s like House Flipper on wheels, is launching later this year. Begin your renovation career in the game’s first public demo, available now for PC.

Gear up and turn rust buckets into masterpieces: smash through clutter, scrub away grime and give these forgotten buses new life by turning them into cozy motorhomes, quirky food trucks and more.

In Bus Flipper Simulator, you’ll step into the boots of a one-man renovation crew. Buy abandoned buses, vans and RVs, clean out years of grime and unleash your creative side as you make them ready for sale. Complete missions to grow your business and skills as a bus flipper: clean up absolutely-not-illegal science gear in a rusty motorhome or restore a bus after a speedy trip across LA.

Jump into Free Mode between missions, where you can upgrade abilities, clean out trucks and break down left-behind junk. Personalize your space with the marketplace, where you’ll find furniture, finishing materials, bathroom necessities, and more.

About Polden

Polden Publishing is an indie game publisher dedicated to helping talented creators connect with their audience. The publisher provides transparent, honest, and data-driven support, empowering developers to bring their unique visions to life.

About Project Zima

Project Zima is a team of inspired romantics with extensive experience in game development. At long last, the team decided to leave behind tedious commercial projects and focus on the games they’ve always dreamed of making. They love buses and the sense of freedom they bring.