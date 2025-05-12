PRESS RELEASE – BrokenLore: Don’t Watch Pushes Your Survival Skills to the Edge

May 12, 2025 – A game grounded in real fears that will make your eyes crawl. Available now on PC. Also coming on PS5 later this year.

Serafini Productions and Shochiku launched on PC, their deeply immersive psychological horror game, BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH alongside a brand new trailer.

Set mostly within a claustrophobic six-square-meter Tokyo apartment, DON’T WATCH follows Shinji, a young man who has shut himself off from the outside world. In an effort to escape the overwhelming societal pressures, he becomes the embodiment of the hikikomori phenomenon, a state of extreme social withdrawal. His isolation, however, is challenged when a nightmare unfolds: a relentless, all-seeing terror from Japanese folklore.

Inspired by the myth of Hyakume, a monstrous being with a hundred unyielding eyes, DON’T WATCH transforms the simple act of looking into a test of survival. In this world, locking eyes with Hyakume isn’t just a moment of dread, it’s deadly. Its gaze, as if wielding a blade, threatens to stab right into your very being, making it imperative to conceal your eyes at crucial moments.

Developed in collaboration with a professional psychologist, the game artfully delves into themes of anxiety, isolation, and the unyielding cycle of societal judgment while delivering an experience that’s as engaging as it is thought-provoking.

DON’T WATCH is the latest addition to the BrokenLore series, a universe renowned for its exploration of contemporary fears and social themes such as societal pressures, isolation, and anxiety. Following the success of BrokenLore: LOW, this new entry enhances its psychological depth with hyper-realistic visuals interwoven with evocative retro segments, broadening its narrative canvas and atmospheric tension.

Key Features

Innovative DON’T WATCH gameplay mechanic, challenging players to cover their eyes to survive encounters.

Engaging psychological horror narrative grounded in realistic fears.

Visually captivating blend of hyper-realistic and retro-style graphics.

Deeply interconnected narrative within the expansive BrokenLore series universe.

Accessible yet layered storytelling, designed to engage players at multiple levels.

About Serafini Productions

Founded in 2022, Serafini Productions is a game studio led by Sebastiano Serafini, who brings experience from the entertainment industry. The studio is currently developing the BrokenLore series, with multiple chapters planned for future release. Through its games, the team aims to deliver impactful, thought-provoking stories that resonate with players on an emotional level.

About Shockiku Co. (Publisher)

Shochiku Co., Ltd. (Game Business Division)

Launched in June 2024 as a dedicated division within Shochiku Co., Ltd., the Game Business Division handles publishing for PC and console titles such as Backpack Battles and MiSide.