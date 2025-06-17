Broken Arrow Will Support Single-player PvE Skirmish When The Game is Fully Released on June 19

One of the most anticipated real-time strategy games of the year has officially arrived. Publisher Slitherine and developer Steel Balalaika have launched Broken Arrow for players who bought the Vanguard Edition, with the full release planned for June 19, 2025.

And as is custom with every long anticipated game, players are upset that it’s not living up to their expectations. The lack of single-player PvE has upset the community eagerly awaiting the game to the point where Reddit and Steam was being blasted within hours after players with Early Access could enter the game.



“Cannot recommend the game in its current state. Even after two betas and God knows how many years of waiting, the game still isn’t finished – no AI skirmish unless you gather two more people despite there being AI in the campaign,” big think writes on the game’s Steam page.



“Honestly, it feels like the game was designed by two separate teams that had wildly different visions when it came to how the game should be played and its balance and didn’t communicate at all.”

Quick Response From The Game Devs

Within hours of the game going live the first Hotfix was posted in the game’s Steam forum page. The fix didn’t address the PvE concern voiced by the community but rather focused on issues that prevented players from playing a few missions, and a disconnect issue for Russian players.



“We are posting the first hotfix for Broken Arrow. It contains a number of fixes that were causing some missions to crash,” Alberto, listed as developer, wrote on Steam and added: “Furthermore, we are aware of some connectivity issues on the territory of Russia.”



After the hotfix was rolled out, multiple sources confirmed that developers indeed confirmed that the PvE Skirmish mode with AI allies against AI enemies will be available when the game is made available to the wider public on June 19.

Bring it on!

Unlike traditional strategy games that rely on sheer numbers and mass production, Broken Arrow demands true battlefield mastery. Players must study the terrain, flank enemy positions, and orchestrate each unit like an instrument in a grand military symphony. Every armored division, artillery strike, and scout maneuver must work in harmony to outwit opponents and seize victory.



“Like maestros guiding a grand orchestra, players must harmonize the battlefield’s many voices: the thundering artillery as pounding percussion, armored divisions roaring like trumpets and horns, elite scouts moving as silently as flutes,” the studios said in a joint press release.



With 10 distinct military specializations and a massive arsenal of over 300 units, every battle can be crafted into a unique tactical masterpiece. Whether engaging in the expansive 19-mission single-player campaign or high-stakes 5v5 multiplayer matches, commanders will find endless depth and replayability.

A New Era for Real-Time Strategy Fans

Broken Arrow has quickly captured the attention of the global RTS community. Even before release, it became one of the most wishlisted strategy games on Steam, supported by glowing recommendations from notable gaming outlets. Critics have hailed it as potentially the greatest RTS of 2025 and praised its ability to attract players new to the genre thanks to responsive controls and fluid battlefield dynamics.

Give the orders and watch the fireworks!

The game’s success stems from careful development and a strong relationship with its community. Since 2021, Steel Balalaika and Slitherine have incorporated player feedback to fine-tune tactics, unit behavior, and the overall balance. Pre-launch beta tests drew hundreds of thousands of viewers on Twitch, with over a million players adding the game to their wishlists before launch.

Comparisons to Other RTS Heavyweights

Broken Arrow sets itself apart by shifting away from the brute force tactics common in other real-time strategy titles. Unlike games where speed and numbers dictate the outcome, here victory depends on timing, positioning, and adapting to the battlefield in real time.



The deep army-building system and extensive unit customization echo the flexibility seen in genre staples, yet the modern military setting and high unit count give players more control than typical historical or sci-fi counterparts. Fans of tactical complexity found in titles like Steel Division or Wargame will feel right at home but can expect smoother controls and more intuitive unit orders that make real-time decision-making rewarding for newcomers too.

Vanguard Edition and What’s Next

Players who pick up the Vanguard Edition gain access to exclusive content including digital wallpapers, alternative vehicle skins, and the original soundtrack. More importantly, this edition unlocks the game 72 hours early, allowing dedicated strategists to establish their presence on the battlefield ahead of the main release.



With a thriving community already in place and thousands of hours watched and streamed before launch, Broken Arrow is poised to make a lasting impact on the modern RTS scene. Available now on Windows PCs, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a long and evolving campaign for control of the digital frontlines.



The Broken Arrow Steam Key for PC is available on Eneba.