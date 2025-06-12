Boxville 2 Launches on All Platforms June 26, 2025

PRESS RELEASE – June 12, 2025 – Indie game studio Triomatica Games is thrilled to announce that Boxville 2 will be released on June 26, 2025, across all major platforms including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile devices.

Following the success of the original Boxville, the sequel invites players back into its beautifully animated world of tin can characters, silent storytelling, and mind-bending puzzles. Designed as both an atmospheric journey and a logic-based challenge, Boxville 2 expands on the original with richer environments, more complex puzzles, and a deeper emotional narrative.

“We poured our hearts into Boxville 2, crafting a world that speaks without words,” says the Triomatica team. “It’s a game about friendship, memory, and resilience – wrapped in a hand-drawn visual experience we hope players will never forget.”

Key Features

Hand-drawn 2D animation with a uniquely warm and melancholic art style.

Engaging puzzle design that challenges logic without frustration.

Silent storytelling that relies on visuals, sound, and emotion — no dialogue.

A fully original world filled with surprises, secrets, and nostalgic charm.

Optimized for all platforms, including mobile, with intuitive controls and a smooth user experience.

Whether players are returning fans or new to the series, Boxville 2 promises a fresh, heartfelt experience that combines the beauty of animation with the satisfaction of solving meaningful puzzles.