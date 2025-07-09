Skip to content
Home » Bow Course – Archery Golf Coming To PC July 15

Bow Course – Archery Golf Coming To PC July 15

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: July 9, 2025
Bow Course – Archery Golf Coming To PC July 15

PRESS RELEASE – July 9, 2025 – Bow Course – Archery Golf, previously available on Meta Quest, is bringing a new and fun VR sport to PCVR with crossplay. Master realistic arrow physics and challenge friends for a round in beautiful and challenging 9 target courses. Gain a competitive edge with skillful usage of different arrows, avoid obstacles and utilize shortcuts. The player with the least amount of shots wins.

Main Features

Play solo or challenge up to 8 friends in multiplayer.

Realistic bow handling & arrow physics.

Versatile courses – Two 9-target courses offers several routes and shortcuts.

Tactical use of different types of arrows.

Fun and challenging gameplay — Easy to pick up but offers depth to master.

Player customization – hats, vests, glasses, expressions, skin color.

Unlockable map outfits – hat and vest for both maps (easy and hard difficulties).

Practice at the shooting range in the main hub area.

Customizable difficulty – choose starting point, wind conditions & more.

Play comfortably with teleport, smooth locomotion and other settings.

About Korpi Games

Korpi Games is an independent Finnish VR game studio focusing on high quality and immersive VR games and experiences. Its flagship game Virtual Hunter is the world’s first open world VR hunting simulator with realistic animal behavior, weapon handling and ballistics. Its vision is to build believable worlds and create successful solo and/or multiplayer games in several genres.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

Read these next:

News stream