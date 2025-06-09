Border Base Kickstarter Campaign Now Live – Help Build the Ultimate War-Torn Colony Sim

PRESS RELEASE – June 9, 2025 – Indie studio Bitzooma is proud to announce that the Kickstarter campaign for its upcoming colony simulation and base-building game, Border Base, is now officially live.

Set in a gritty, war-torn 1960s universe, Border Base challenges players to rebuild a devastated region, construct a fortified military outpost, and take control of critical trade routes in a volatile world. The game combines the depth of colony sims with military strategy, resource management, and tactical combat.

Fans of games like RimWorld, Oxygen Not Included, and They Are Billions will feel right at home – though Border Base brings its own distinct vision, inspired by geopolitical tension, soldier fatigue, and supply-line logistics.

“This campaign is more than funding – it’s about growing a community around a deep and challenging sim we’ve been working on for over two years,” said Amir Dehnavi, Marketing Manager at Bitzooma. “We’re building something special for fans of the genre, and we want them to help shape its future.”

What’s on Kickstarter?



Backers can support Border Base and receive:

Early Access keys.

Exclusive digital rewards.

Custom base decorations.

Supporter credits.

And even the chance to appear in the game world.

The campaign also features detailed stretch goals, including new biomes, deeper tech trees, weather systems, and expanded soldier AI.

Try It Now – Demo Available



A playable Alpha demo is live on Steam and is featured in Steam Next Fest, running June 9–16. Press and players alike can explore the early systems of the game including:



Resource collection (logging, mining, convoy supply).

Scheduling and fatigue systems.

Base building and defense planning.

Tactical combat and troop management.

Food and farming mechanics.



About Bitzooma Game Studio



Bitzooma is an indie game studio based in London, UK, known for its mobile simulation hit Black Border (2M+ players). With Border Base, the studio is bringing its storytelling, worldbuilding, and design expertise to the PC platform with a gritty, complex, and immersive colony sim experience.